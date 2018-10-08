CLEMSON — Clemson's matchups with N.C. State as of late have turned out to be some of the Tigers' most competitive games of the year and this year is shaping up to be another top 25 matchup.
Now, it has a game time.
Clemson and N.C. State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 20 at Death Valley. Both teams are currently undefeated, with the Wolfpack currently 5-0 and the Tigers undefeated at 6-0. The game will be on either ABC or ESPN.
N.C. State is currently ranked No. 20. Clemson is No. 4.