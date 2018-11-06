CLEMSON — Two hundred and 90 games and nearly a decade of Clemson men's basketball had passed since the last time a Tigers team scored 100 points in a given contest.
But The Citadel, under coach Duggar Baucom, is known for its up-tempo style of play which catalyzes high-scoring contests, and Tuesday night, Brad Brownell's bunch got it done over the Bulldogs, scoring exactly 100 points for the highest output under Brownell at Clemson. The Tigers won 100-80 in both teams' season opener, as Tigers senior guard Marcquise Reed recorded the fourth double-double of his career. Perhaps even more impressive than his 20 points were his 13 rebounds, considering the Tigers outrebounded the Bulldogs by 14 to help make the difference.
Citadel guard Lew Stallworth led the Bulldogs with 15 points in 33 minutes and both teams played a balance style of play until the Tigers forced the Bulldogs to essentially abandon what they like to do — shoot 3-pointers — and consider a different approach by driving the ball. Clemson shot 55.7 percent from the floor to the Bulldogs' 44.8 percent.
"I think Brad is one of the most underrated coaches, certainly in the ACC, but (also) in all of college basketball," Baucom said. "I knew going in if there was one coach who was going to try to take us out of what we do, it was going to be him ... they were calling out our stuff as we ran it. Brad’s always been a defensive guy."
Trending up
• Both teams can take comfort in knowing they have multiple playmakers who can score in double digits on any given night and make defenses pick their poison. The Tigers had six players in double figures. The Bulldogs had four.
"They've got five shooters, and really, Duggar's a very good coach and a smart guy with what he's doing at The Citadel," Brownell said. "The way they play is fun, so it helps recruiting."
• Brownell got the 150th win of his Clemson career.
• The Citadel can approach its regular season proud of the way it played against a top 25 team, and Clemson can approach its own schedule knowing it defensively shut down a team that has a unique style of offense.
"We want to use our size and strength," Reed said. "I think the chemistry is picking up pretty quick."
Trending down
• The Citadel got into some early foul trouble, particularly with Hayden Brown and Zane Najdawi, who each had three fouls with about four minutes remaining in the first half.
• Clemson had a defensive miscommunication that had Brownell confused when forwards David Skara and Javan White were off on a screen switch and The Citadel got an easy layup. It was no big deal Tuesday, but it will be in ACC play.
"It was ridiculous they didn't switch," Brownell said. "It was unbelievable."
Injury updates
Clemson did not know if center Elijah Thomas was going to be able to play, and it was a decision that came right down to shootaround. Thomas did play through his bone bruise in his ankle and played well, scoring 15 points and hauling in nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Clemson forward Malik William is just now starting to do light work. He has had a months-long lingering concussion from a play in summer ball.
Coming up
Clemson hosts North Carolina Central on Friday at home at 7 p.m. The Citadel hosts Mid-Atlantic Christian on Monday at home at 7 p.m.