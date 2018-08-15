CLEMSON — Basketball season doesn't start for several more months, but the Clemson men's team already has reason to get excited.
Come 2019, the Tigers are headed to Italy.
Clemson has been officially selected to represent the United States in the 2019 World University Games next summer, the school announced Wednesday.
The University Games, which have been held every two years since the U.S. started participating in 1965, will run from July 3-14 in Naples, Italy. Men's basketball is one of 18 sports in which the U.S. will compete. The event features 10,000 athletes from some 170 countries.
Clemson was selected by the U.S. International University Sports Federation to lead the charge for America. Clemson is only the fourth NCAA men's basketball team to receive the honor — the others are Northern Iowa in 2007, Kansas in 2015 and Purdue in 2017.
"We are beyond excited to represent our country at the World University Games. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our program and for Clemson University,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said in a statement. “Being just the fourth college program to represent the United States in this event, it provides an extremely unique, positive and rewarding experience for everyone involved in our program. We are all thrilled to represent the Stars and Stripes against some of the very best competition that the world has to offer.”