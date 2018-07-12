CLEMSON — Four months after the Clemson men's basketball team capped off its Sweet 16 run and its best season under coach Brad Brownell, thoughts have already turned to the future and the Tigers are back at it for the 2018-19 season.
Thursday, Brownell's veteran group, led by guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell and center Elijah Thomas, got a glimpse into part of its schedule for the upcoming season in the form of its nonconference opponents. The Tigers already know they will have home/road matchups within the ACC against Florida State, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. They will host Boston College, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest in home-only matchups and they will travel to Duke, Louisville, Miami, Notre Dame and N.C. State for road-only matchups in the conference. Their ACC/Big 10 challenge opponent is Nebraska, their rivalry meet-up with South Carolina is in Columbia on Dec. 22 and they will host two different Lowcountry schools. Below is the nonconference schedule in its entirety:
Nov. 6 – vs. The Citadel
Nov. 9 – vs. North Carolina Central
Nov. 14 – vs. Sam Houston State
Nov. 19-21 – Cayman Islands Classic
Nov. 26 – vs. Nebraska
Dec. 4 – vs. St. Peters
Dec. 8 – Mississippi State – Never Forget Tribute Classic – Newark, N.J. (Prudential Center)
Dec. 15 – vs. Radford
Dec. 18 – vs. Charleston Southern
Dec. 22 – at South Carolina
Dec. 30 – vs. Lipscomb