CLEMSON — Brad Brownell, at least not publicly, isn't allowing himself to look forward to the NCAA Tournament right now.
Not yet.
It's still early February, his Clemson men's basketball team still has another month of conference play, he has to keep his Tigers focused and too much future talk has the potential to add too much pressure.
But certainly he knows the power of quality wins in the country's most dominant college basketball conference and certainly he’s aware of what Sunday does for his Tigers in terms of the bigger picture.
Clemson dismantled Danny Manny’s Wake Forest team on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum, holding the Demon Deacons to an abysmal 37 points in a 64-37 showing that will only work in Clemson’s favor as the committee evaluates later into the season if the Tigers are worthy of a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance.
The 37 points were tied for the lowest output by an ACC team against Clemson in the Brownell era.
"Really nice to see 40 minutes of quality defense," Brownell said. "It's hard to win in this league and it's hard to win significantly."
Trending up
- Clemson senior forward Elijah Thomas is a difference maker when he is not in foul trouble and Sunday he emphatically backed that up with 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds for the only double-double of the afternoon and a whopping seven blocks. Thomas, who was sensational in every sense, has 17 career double-doubles and Clemson is 14-3 in those showings. When Thomas plays like he did Sunday, combined with the guard play Clemson is capable of producing with Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell, the Tigers flash their potential with all the pieces clicking.
"In high school, I used to focus on (impressive stats) and it would never happen for me, so when I got to college, I just decided I wasn't going to focus on it and just play," Thomas said. "Me, personally, if I try to pad my stats, it won't go well."
But Sunday it did.
- The Tigers have now won two straight conference games after struggling mightily to open ACC play. Every day counts and Clemson can head into next week with some much-needed momentum.
- The Tigers' defense was solid behind a coach who prides himself on that end of the floor: eight steals and 10 blocks with myriad contested shots Brownell can't wait to watch back on tape.
"We got our shot blocked 10 times in there tonight," Manning said. "When you get your shot blocked 10 times and you turn the ball over 16 times, like we did, that’s 26 possessions."
- The Tigers were able to take care of business on a day when their guards weren't as explosive as usual. Reed, the team's leading scorer only had nine points, and point guard Shelton Mitchell had just six as the Tigers still won by 27 points.
Trending down
- The Tigers only had seven offensive rebounds, compared to Wake Forest's 18.
Charleston's own in the spotlight
Charleston's own Lyles Davis, the former Clemson walk-on guard from James Island Charter High School who just earned a scholarship this season as a senior, had Littlejohn Coliseum erupting into perhaps the loudest volume the arena has reached all season. Davis drained a 3-pointer from the wing with 1:53 to play in the game, which extended Clemson's lead to 29 points. His teammates were also beside themselves for Davis' first points since 2016-17 and Brownell joked with his players that while they sometimes miss 19-footers, Davis was out there draining a 25-footer. Davis is one of the most popular players on the team and his name — as it was again Sunday — is frequently chanted by the crowd when it becomes clear Clemson has put games away.
"Play of the game, play of the game, play of the year, probably," Thomas said. "I was excited. I almost ran to the other team's bench because I was just so happy to see him hit that shot.
"He's an incredible teammate and I was so happy he hit that shot today."
Coming up
The Tigers travel to Georgia Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m.