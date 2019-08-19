Clemson is looking to bolster its offensive line down the road and is working hard to land the top center in the country for the class of 2021.

Ryan Linthicum, a 6-4, 278-pound lineman from Damascus, Maryland, could very well follow the path of his teammate, 2020 defensive end Bryan Bresee, and commit to Clemson at some point.

Considered by many recruiting analysts as the top center in the 2021 class, Linthicum has his pick of the premier programs in the country. Twice he has visited Clemson, including for a camp in June, and the Tigers will be among the top contenders.

“I went to camp so I could work in front of Coach (Robbie) Caldwell,” Linthicum said, referring to the Tigers' offensive line coach. “What stood out to me was how awesome the coaches are there. And, the facilities are top notch. It’s somewhere where you feel like home. It was just a great time and it’s somewhere where I feel at home. I am excited about continuing to build that relationship with Coach Caldwell."

Some of Linthicum's other offers include Ohio State, Michigan, Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, LSU, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia and Pitt. Linthicum recently tweeted that he’s getting close on a top four. He’s been looking at the spring for a commitment announcement.

South Carolina had a good recruiting week after getting commitments from defensive end Tonka Hemingway (6-3, 255) of Conway and tight end Eric Shaw (6-4, 219) of Notasulga, Ala., on Thursday. They both were early targets for the 2020 class by Will Muschamp and they took their official visits the same weekend in June. Their commitments give the Gamecocks 20 newcomers counting towards the 25 limit for the signing class.

USC missed on safety Ja’Qurious Conley of Jacksonville, N.C., who committed to North Carolina on Thursday. His other top picks were the Gamecocks, Duke and Virginia Tech.

Clemson could be in line for another commitment Saturday when wide receiver EJ Williams of Phenix City, Ala., announces his decision. He is choosing between the Tigers, Auburn, Alabama and LSU.

In interview with Ryan Wright of RecruitingNewsGuru, USC target defensive end Reggie Grimes of Brentwood, Tenn., said he's dropped LSU from his list of finalists, leaving USC, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He will make his announcement Nov. 2.

Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson of Miami told GatorsTerritory he is down to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Alabama. Those five will get his official visits. He has set Jan. 4 for his announcement. Henderson visited Clemson in March and was back for a two-day visit in June.

USC target defensive end Desmond Evans of Sanford, N.C., had planned to make a decision in September but he has scratched that idea. He does plan to announce a top five in a month. He has set his first official visit with Virginia Tech for Oct. 19 when the Hokies will play host to North Carolina, another of the schools pushing hard for Evans.

USC, Tennessee and Florida are others Evans said have been contacting him regularly, and he expressed positive feelings about the Gamecocks.

“I have a home feeling (at USC). I can come there and develop and compete with the best players in the country, and get a good education,” he said.

Evans is slowing down his recruiting and not rushing to a decision. He wants to see his final schools up close, and he wants to do that with a clear conscience.

Cornerback Christian Miller of Hilton Head has a final five of Toledo, Liberty, Indiana, Colorado State and FIU.

Clemson and USC target 2021 running back Will Shipley was offered by Southern Cal.

Basketball

USC target Cliff Omoruyi (6-10) of Roselle, N.J., is taking an unofficial visit to Connecticut this week, according to New York City basketball reporter Adam Zagoria.

Clemson basketball target Keon Ambrose-Hylton (6-8) of Toronto was offered by Arkansas and Virginia Tech.

Former Wren standout 2021 guard Bryce McGowens, who will attend Lincoln Academy in Winston-Salem, N.C., this season, was offered by Wake Forest. USC and Clemson also have offered.

Baseball

Outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass (class of 2021) of Hartsville committed to USC, according to the Florence Post 1 American Legion program. He’s also been a football player for the Red Foxes.

Infielder Blake Wright of Clearwater, Fla., and shortstop Chris Maldonado of Short Hills, N.J., committed to Clemson. Wright originally was committed to South Florida