Clemson loses cornerback prospect to Ohio State, quickly offers another from Alabama

Clemson lost a key prospect at the cornerback position on Sunday when Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Ga., who had previously committed to the Tigers, announced on Sunday that he would be playing his college football at Ohio State.

Hancock joined defensive end Korey Foreman as decommitments from the Clemson recruiting class, though Foreman is still considering the Tigers and has them in his top seven.

Hancock was offered by Clemson on Jan. 7 and at that time he called Clemson his “dream school.” He committed to Clemson on March 11, choosing the Tigers over Ohio State, Alabama, Florida State, Georgia and North Carolina. His commitment came just a few days after he had visited for a junior day. He had also visited Clemson in January.

Clemson reacted quickly to the decommitment by offering cornerback Kamari Lassiter of Tuscaloosa. Lassiter camped with the Tigers last summer.

“I definitely have to reevaluate everything,” Lassiter said. “I’m definitely giving Clemson consideration. I was somewhat surprised by the offer. There was a little bit of communication but there wasn’t as much as you would think. I was very surprised. I definitely know a good bit about Clemson. It’s a winning program. There’s not much more you can say about it. I feel pretty good about it. I feel the same about them as I do everyone else.”

Lassiter had narrowed his list to Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Florida State, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He’s visited all except for LSU. Living in Tuscaloosa, it would be reasonable to think Alabama, or even Auburn, might have an edge with the in-state connection. But Lassiter grew up in Savannah and moved to Tuscaloosa prior to ninth grade, so he feels no great allegiance to either of the in-state programs.

“I’m not too drawn to Alabama because I’m not really from here,” Lassiter said. “There’s not really many ties here for me. I’m open to anything.”

Last season Lassiter had four interceptions and broke up six passes. He also plays receiver and had 41 catches for 513 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 25 cornerback prospect in the country.

Clemson target cornerback Ga'Quincy McKinstry of Pinson, Ala., narrowed his list to Alabama, Auburn and LSU. He's also a basketball prospect.

Clemson is looking to strike big again in the heart of Texas with four-star safety Andrew Mukuba of Austin. Mukuba is ranked the No. 12 safety nationally in the 247Sports Composite. He has Clemson in his top 12 along with Arkansas, UCLA, LSU, Michigan State, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona State, TCU, Auburn, Texas and Missouri.

“I’ve built a really good relationship with coach (Brent) Venables and coach (Mickey) Conn,” Mukuba said. “Those two are really solid guys."

Last season Mukuba recorded 26 tackles with 2 interceptions. He also plays receiver and had 33 catches for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Five-star offensive lineman Amarius Mims of Cochran, Ga., released his top six and Clemson did not make the cut. Mims' top picks are Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. Also not making it from his previous top 10 are LSU, Oregon and Florida. He plans to announce Aug. 15.

Three-star defensive tackle Luther McCoy of St. Augustine, Fla., released his top 10 and South Carolina is among the group. The Gamecocks are joined by Nebraska, Minnesota, Florida State, Tennessee, Duke, Georgia Tech, Baylor, N.C. State and Penn State.

McCoy has not visited USC so all he knows about the Gamecocks has come from his own due diligence and conversations with defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and head coach Will Muschamp.

“I talk to coach Tracy Rocker and Will Muschamp every now and then,” McCoy said. “I like the personalities. Especially Coach Rocker. He would be my coach. He’s a real good dude. He likes that I play hard, am athletic and strong. I’m explosive.”

McCoy is ranked the No. 62 defensive tackle prospect in the country and the 167th top prospect in Florida in his class.

Offensive tackle Cedrick Nicely of Gainesville, Ga., said he communicates daily with USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford. He also hears daily from Georgia Tech and South Florida. Nicely said he’s still not close on his decision and likely will wait until his season for a commitment.

Wide receiver Malachi Bennett of Fairfield, Ala., has named his top five of USC, Ole Miss, Georgia, Louisville and UAB. Of those five, Bennett said USC and Ole Miss are the two making the strongest effort to land his commitment, which he plans to announce Friday.

Ole Miss is believed to have the edge with him. Last season Bennett had 45 catches for 821 yards and 9 touchdowns. Bennett has an official visit set with USC for Oct. 10 and that’s the only official visit he has set at this point.

Running back Antario Brown of Savannah has set Aug. 5 for his college commitment. And in preparation for that, he has cut his list to a final two of USC and Virginia Tech. He also has offers from West Virginia, N.C. State and Savannah State. Brown said the Gamecocks and Hokies have recruited him hard and he has built good relationships with his recruiters from both.

“I got a great relationship with them,” Brown said of the Gamecocks. “We talk every day. They tell me how much they want me, show a lot of interest in me, talk to my family, my coaches. They come at me hard every day. It’s a great school, great campus."

USC target defensive end Kelvin Gilliam of Highland Springs, Va., has set Aug. 22 for his commitment announcement. He has a short list of USC, Oklahoma, Penn State, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, Virginia Tech, LSU, Cal and Kentucky.

Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, who has had USC on his short list, plans to release a new short list soon. The others on his current list are Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia and North Carolina. He also has offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Virginia Tech, LSU and others.

USC has two linebackers committed in Trenilyas Tatum and Bryce Steele, and the Gamecocks are in pursuit of others, including Jordan Poole, Thomas Davis, Tavereon Martin-Scott and Jabril McNeill.

USC target running back Ke'Travion Hargrove of Ruston, La., decommitted from Louisiana Tech. He committed to the Bulldogs in May. He now has a top three of USC, Florida State and Penn State.

One-time USC target defensive lineman Marlin Dean of Elberton, Ga., decommitted from Georgia Saturday, and he said the Gamecocks are once again an option for him. “I want to thank the University of Georgia for giving me the opportunity to play at a high level, but after having a sit down with family this was the best decision for me. I have decided to decommit and open my recruitment,” Dean wrote on Twitter.

He visited USC for a junior day in late January and was high on the Gamecocks at that point. Some of his other offers are Florida State, Auburn, Colorado, West Virginia, Michigan State, East Carolina and Georgia Tech.

USC commitment linebacker Bryce Steele, a native of Raleigh who has been attending school in Richmond, Va., announced Saturday he will return to his hometown for the fall semester with the hope of playing his final high school football season, and then he will graduate and enroll at USC in January.

This move by Steele comes after the high school association in Virginia announced last week there would be no football there in the fall. The Gamecocks have another commitment in Virginia, defensive end George Wilson. According to his coach, Wilson is not graduating in December, and the hope is he will have his football season in the spring.

Linebacker Thomas Davis of Valdosta, Ga., named a top three of USC, Miami and Florida State. Davis is a former Mississippi State commitment.

USC is in the top five with tight end Jalen Shead of Olive Branch, Miss. The others are Alabama, Florida State, LSU and Ole Miss.

USC is the latest offer for 2022 offensive lineman Collin Sadler of Greenville. Sadler was offered earlier this month by Clemson. His other offers include Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Northwestern, Pitt, Duke, East Carolina, Penn State, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia and Miami.

USC offered Hammond 2022 offensive lineman Drew Bobo, son of the USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Bobo also has offers from Maryland and Tennessee.

Basketball

Clemson offered 6-11 Jonas Aidoo of Durham, N.C., who reclassified for the 2021 class and now attends the Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte. He also has offers from Houston, Virginia, Appalachian State and High Point.

Lynn Kidd (6-10) of IMG Academy was offered by Clemson. He’s a native of Gainesville, Fla., and is rated as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked 81st nationally and No. 18 among power forwards nationally. Some of his other offers are Virginia Tech, Alabama, Miami, Wake Forest, Auburn, Iowa State, South Florida, Xavier, Georgia Tech, Florida, Stetson and Ole Miss.

Clemson offered De’Ante Green (6-9) of Arden, N.C. He has not yet been rated or ranked by 247Sports. He also has offers from Kansas, Louisville, S.C. State, Auburn, LSU, Houston, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Charlotte, UNC-Wilmington, NC State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Xavier and Penn State. Last season he averaged 15 points and 5 rebounds per game.

Clemson offered Ben Middlebrooks (6-8) of Fort Lauderdale. He’s ranked the No. 11 power forward in the country in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite. He also has offers from Florida, LSU, Iowa State, Wake Forest, South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Maryland, Auburn and Virginia Tech.

Baseball

Wando pitcher/catcher Reed Garris committed to Clemson on Saturday. He gives the Tigers 14 announced commitments for the class and is the eighth from an in-state school. The others are pitcher Rocco Reid of Greenville, pitcher Billy Barlow of North Myrtle Beach, outfielder Will Taylor of Dutch Fork, third baseman Billy Amick of The Kings’ Academy, outfielder Tristan Bisetta of J.L. Mann, outfielder David Lewis of Blue Ridge and pitcher Camden Troyer of Powdersville. The Tigers also have a commitment from pitcher B.J. Williams of Columbia who is attending school in Georgia.

USC picked up a commitment in late June from third baseman Ethan Petry of Land O'Lakes, Fla., for the class of 2022.

Shortstop Tyler Zedalis of Charlotte committed to USC for the 2023 class.