Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith (5) has entered his name into NCAA's transfer portal. Smith has graduated and will have two years of eligibility remaining.  Gwinn Davis / Special to The Post and Courier

Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith, who was expected to start this fall, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, school officials confirmed Wednesday.

Smith, a junior, who earned a degree in parks, recreation & tourism management last week, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-2, 255-pound redshirt junior had spent most of his career on special teams and this past season had been listed behind Kendall Joseph and J.D. Davis on the Tigers depth chart. Smith was projected to be a starter for the 2019 season.

"I can't wait to see Shaq Smith run out there this spring with that first group," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney told reporters before spring practice in February.

In 2018, Smith recorded 16 tackles, including 2½ tackles for loss and a sack in 15 games and 140 snaps. As a redshirt freshman, he had 14 tackles and an interception in 13 games.

Smith, a Baltimore native, was a five-star recruit coming out IMG Academy and the No. 1 outside linebacker and the No. 6 overall player by Rivals.com. He was the No. 21 overall prospect, according to ESPN. Smith picked the Tigers over Auburn and LSU.

Smith joins Tigers running back Tavien Feaster in the NCAA transfer portal.

