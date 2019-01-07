SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Dabo Swinney wore a gray sweatshirt and a Clemson hat, and on the first day of his team's first practice of the 2018 season 314 days ago, the Tigers' head football coach sized up his new bunch for the very first time. He was some 2,500 miles away from Santa Clara, Calif, where the orange and purple confetti rained down onto the field at Levi’s Stadium on Monday night and Clemson players began to sob with joy.
"It's a different dynamic and a lot to start over with," the now two-time national championship winning coach said precisely on the afternoon of Feb. 28th.
But, he added:
"But I definitely think this is as deep a team as we've had at a starting point. Hopefully we'll have the depth later on."
Oh what depth he had.
Monday night in California, Swinney gleefully hoisted up his second College Football Playoff National Championship trophy in three years with his ultra-talented, hyper-deep football team after a masterful title game performance that saw Clemson thrash mighty Alabama 44-16 in a performance that will go down in history as one of the best in the sport.
It was the culmination of a genius blueprint masterminded by Clemson's coaching staff, then executed to perfection by a team led by a group of senior that Swinney says are unlike any he has ever been around.
Christian Wilkins danced. Trevor Lawrence flashed his signature laid-back grin. Tears were shed, revenge was earned, returning-to-school decisions were validated and the ultimate statement was made.
What went right
Everything.
Everything went right for the Tigers in a game that was dominated in every facet.
From an offensive standpoint, Clemson tapped into the always-fruitful combination of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross — a quartet that is as talented as any in the country and never failed Clemson all season.
Lawrence was sensational in the biggest game of his career, passing for 347 yards with three touchdowns and no semblance of nerves in sight with 20 of 32 completions. He set up Clemson’s first score of the night with a 62-yard dime to Higgins that ultimately became a touchdown thanks to a vicious 17-yard Travis Etienne run, and he flashed his NFL-ready arm all night as the 19-year-old no one could look away from. As for his playmakers, Ross torched his home-state team on the national stage as he busted out for six catches with 153 yards and a touchdown, one of his catches including a one-handed snag on the sideline that had jaws dropping. Etienne was relentless with both his speed and his physicality, running for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, while he also had a receiving touchdown. Higgins added 81 yards and a score on three catches.
Defensively, Clemson’s secondary was able to put to bed questions about its consistency as the cornerbacks played the best games of their seasons. A.J. Terrell got things rolling with an explosive pick-6 in the opening minutes of the game and Trayvon Mullen, the defensive MVP, had an interception of his own for a return of 46 yards, as well as a sack for a loss of 11 yards.
The defensive line did what it does and ultimately, Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell’s decisions to return to school ended exactly how they planned.
What went wrong
Not much.
Kicker Greg Huegel missed an extra-point attempt that proved to not matter. The defensive line was also playing without star Dexter Lawrence, who failed a drug test for ostarine and was suspended.
Turning point
When Clemson went up 31-16 at the half thanks to three Etienne touchdowns alongside Terrell’s pick-6 and a Huegel field goal, the foundation was laid for a second half breakout. Then Lawrence hit Ross for a 74-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter that proved this game belonged to Clemson. There was no return for the Crimson Tide.
Looking ahead
Dabo Swinney loves to celebrate. Be on the lookout for parade announcements from the university.
After that?
Spring ball starts in just about two months.