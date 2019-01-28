Clemson’s elite junior day generated two more commitments for the Tigers' 2020 football recruiting class. Linebacker Kevin Swint of Carrollton, Ga., and defensive tackle Tre’ Williams of Washington, D.C., committed on Saturday.
Swint (6-3, 200) said Clemson offers everything he is looking for in a college.
"I believe that this beautiful place will help me pursue my dreams in football as well as academically," Swint posted in his announcement. "I had to sit back and actually think about a school that would help me down the road, 40 to 50 years from now, Coach Swinney and the whole coaching staff has given me the utmost respect just as well as I have given them, it was a feeling that I could not push away, everything that has been told to me has been true and I've seen it with my own two eyes."
He also was has been impressed with how defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brent Venables uses his linebackers.
“They run like a four man front and the D-line takes up most of the gaps,” Swint said. “You really have one gap. It’s not like a regular 3-4 defense where the defense is all spread out. And coach Venables, what he’s doing right now, he’s taking over the defensive game on the college level. Why wouldn’t you want to go to a team that’s locking people down."
Last season Swint had 120 tackles with 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and an interception. Florida and Wisconsin were the other two schools high on his list. Some of his other offers were South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and LSU.
Williams (6-2, 305) is regarded as one of the top defensive tackles in the country for the 2020 class. His offer list included Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Michigan. Ohio State appeared to be an early favorite for Williams, along with Georgia.
Defensive end Bryan Bresee of Damascus, Md., was in for another visit to Clemson for the Tigers’ elite junior day program. Bresee also visited for the USC game as well as one other visit. Clemson is in his final six with Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State and Georgia.
Some of the other confirmed visitors to Clemson on Saturday included WR Ke’Andre Lambert of Norfolk, Va.; CB Fred Davis of Jacksonville; ATH Arik Gilbert of Marietta, Ga.; DE Myles Murphy of Marietta, Ga.; CB Henry Gray of Miami; WR EJ Williams of Phenix City, Ala.; SAF Chris Thompson of Duncanville, Tex.; DL Cole Brevard of Carmel, Ind.; OL Mitchell Mayes of Raleigh; and SAF Malcolm Greene of Highland Springs, Va.
Bryn Tucker, an offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tenn., and running back Demarkcus Bowman of Lakeland, Fla., also attended and received offers from Clemson.
Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney, Jeff Scott, Brandon Streeter and Brent Venables, and USC's Will Muschamp, John Scott and Coleman Hutzler were at Heathwood Hall on Friday night for the basketball game with Hammond to be seen by Hammond two-sport star Jordan Burch, a defensive end on the football team.
USC defensive end Zacch Pickens and quarterback Ryan Hilinski were among some players in attendance.
USC had an official visit for the weekend with 2019 OL/DL William Rogers (6-4 295) of Hampton, Ga. Rogers has also taken official visits to Illinois, Colorado State, Georgia State and FIU.
USC also held its biggest junior day of the month Saturday. The Gamecocks offered TE John Copenhaver (6-3, 210) of Roswell, Ga., on his visit. He also has offers from Kansas, North Carolina, Illinois, Purdue, Louisville, N.C. State and others.
Some other 2020 targets who visited USC Saturday included RB Jaylen Knighton of Deerfield Beach, Fla., WR Deajuan McDougle of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; DE Reggie Grimes of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; WR Ze’Vian Capers of Alpharetta, Ga.; RB Tank Bigsby of Hoganville, Ga.; OL Javion Cohen of Phoenix City, Ala.; DT Makius Scott of Gainesville, Ga.; RB Don Chaney of Miami; TE Kendall Carr of Belmont, N.C.; RB Desmond Tisdol of Rochelle, Ga.; and LS Colby Cox of Woodstock, Ga.
Capers originally was scheduled to visit Clemson but has switched that visit to USC. He plans to reschedule Clemson. Capers had been a strong lean to the Tigers but is more open now.
“My recruiting targets are competitively open,” said Capers, who also has visited Georgia Tech and plans to visit Arkansas and Florida.
Safety Evan Slocum of Cartersville, Ga., also visited USC Saturday and was offered for the 2021 class.
USC last week gained a commitment from a cornerback prospect with quite a football legacy. Shilo Sanders of Cedar Hill, Tex., the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, announced his plans to sign with the Gamecocks next month with a post on his Instagram.
USC defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, who is the secondary coach, built a strong relationship with Sanders during the recruiting process and he’s looking forward to playing under him.
“The good thing about Coach T-Rob’s is that he will play his corners’ strengths,” Sanders said. “Like me, being a great press man corner, he will have me in press a lot. He’s a coach who likes playing to your strength.”
Sanders, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game, had 19 tackles and 5 interceptions this past season. Doubling as a receiver, he had 13 catches for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns, according to stats compiled by MaxPreps.
Sanders also took an official visit to Colorado State. Tennessee also showed strong interest. Some of his other reported offers were Michigan State, Florida State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arkansas, UCF, Georgia and Oregon.
USC target OL Darius Washington of Pensacola, Fla., took his official visit to Florida State over the weekend. He also has taken officials to USC, Miami and Mississippi State. Muschamp had his in-home visit late last week as did the coaches from Miami, Florida State and Mississippi State.
Another USC target, CB Dequanteous Watts, took an official visit to Louisville over the weekend. He also has taken an official to USC and Maryland is possible for a visit this coming weekend. Muschamp met with him last week at the school.
Alabama coach Nick Saban was in Thursday to visit Clemson target RB Jerrion Ealy of Jackson, Miss. Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott also was in for a visit last week, according to WLBT-TV. Ealy went to Ole Miss over the weekend. He also has taken officials to Clemson and Mississippi State. He’s expected to visit Alabama this weekend.
USC commitment OL Jahkeem Green of Highland (Kan.) JC and Sumter made an official visit to Tennessee over the weekend. Green has been a Gamecock commitment since March. He did not sign early because he still has some academic work to complete. He’s not taken an official visit to USC though he did visit unofficially in November.
Running back Michel Dukes of First Baptist did not take a visit this past weekend. He has offers from Clemson, Syracuse and East Carolina and took officials to each.
Quarterback Ross Malmgren of Dallas, Ga., committed to Charleston Southern.
Defensive end Anthony Britton Jr. of McDonough, Ga., RB Bud Chaney of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and LB Hasan Black of Cincinnati committed to The Citadel.
The BigSpur reported former minor league baseball player KJ Woods (6-4, 250) of Fort Mill plans to walk-on at USC as a tight end. Woods, who is 23, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Marlins in 2013.
2020 DT Xavier McIver (6-3 275) of Cheraw checks in as one of the state’s top prospects in the 2020 class. USC was an early offer and others who have jumped in include Wake Forest, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, Tulane and East Carolina. “South Carolina is at the top of my list right now,” he said. “This summer will be my last summer for camps so we’ll see if I get a lot more big time offers, which I should, and then I’ll see how everything is going to play out. I’m still just enjoying the recruiting process and waiting to see if anything will open up like another big offer, but South Carolina, they are pretty much number one right now.” McIver said Kentucky, Purdue and Nebraska also are showing interest. Last season McIver was in on 63 tackles with 10 sacks. Schools like him as interior defensive lineman.
USC’s Muschamp and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon visited McDonough, GA last week and made an offer to 2020 WR Justin Robinson (6-4 205). He also has offers from Notre Dame, Virginia, Georgia, Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina. He has visited USC before along with Virginia, Georgia and Boston College and plans to visit Notre Dame and Wake Forest in March. Last season he had 35 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns.
USC last week also offered 2020 ATH Damarcus Beckwith (6-5 215) of Florence, AL, 2020 WR Jacyais Credle (6-4 195) of Columbus, GA, 2021 OL Amarius Mims (6-6 273) of Cochran, GA, 2022 DB Jaheim Singletary of Jacksonville and 2022 WR Janiran Bonner (6-2 200) of Ellenwood, GA.
USC is in the final 12 with 2020 OL Chris Morris of Memphis. The others are Memphis, Florida State, Texas A&M, Purdue, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia.