Clemson's impressive victory over Florida State on Saturday came in front of a batch of football recruits.

Among them was quarterback Nicco Marchiol (Class of 2022). Marchiol, a 6-2, 205-pound pro-style passer from Aurora, Colo., has watched Clemson from afar and Saturday gave him his first up-close look at the Tigers.

“The Clemson visit was one to remember,” Marchiol said. “I loved it. I would definitely want to spend my years here. My takeaway from this visit was the family and brotherhood they have here and how they care about their players so much. Hearing coach (Dabo) Swinney talk before and after the game was truly something amazing. His beliefs about football and Christ are the same as mine.”

Marchiol, who already holds offers from Michigan, Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia, Kentucky, Utah and Washington State, has not received one from Clemson. He said his conversations with quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter make him believe Clemson is serious about recruiting him.

“They said they do like me and like my play style, but they do not give the offer until they see them throw in camp,” Marchiol said. “Therefore, I will be coming back in the spring or summer to come throw for their coaches."

According to MaxPreps stats, in 17 games Marchiol has passed for 3,060 yards, 29 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Thus far this season, he has thrown for 1,409 yards, 13 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Clemson has one offer out to a 2021 quarterback, Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C., but they’ve yet to offer a 2022 quarterback.

Clemson target wide receiver Beaux Collins (2021) of Bellflower, Calif., also was in for the Florida State game. He was at Ohio State the previous weekend. He was offered by Auburn last week.

Another top 2021 target to visit Clemson on Saturday was offensive lineman Nolan Rucci of Lititz, Pa. The Tigers are among his offers along with Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, Stanford, Miami, Texas A&M, LSU and others.

Wide receiver/cornerback Christian Terrell of Carroll, Ga., also was at Clemson on Saturday.

Safety Bryce Steele of Alexandria, Va., will be one of the most hotly pursued players in the country at his position in the 2021 class. He has named a top 10 of South Carolina, Penn State, Michigan, North Carolina, Duke, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Ohio State and West Virginia.

Some of the offering schools who did not make the cut are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt and Boston College. The Gamecocks and head coach Will Muschamp have had a long relationship with Steele.

“I first camped there two summers ago before they offered, and after camp coach Muschamp personally came up to me and told me that they will be recruiting me until the day I sign with a school and that hopefully it’d be them,” Steele said. “I camped again this past summer and I also went to watch them play Alabama. One thing I love about the Gamecocks is the relationship I have with the coaching staff. We talk on a regular basis. What got them in my top 10 is that it’s a good academic school, big time SEC football and they seem to play their players early.”

Steele also has visited Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina and Notre Dame. He is scheduled for an unofficial visit to Ohio State on Nov. 23 for the Penn State game and he plans to visit Michigan the following week for the Ohio State game.

Clemson has its eye on another top Florida receiver in Troy Stellato of Fort Lauderdale. The Tigers offered earlier this month. Stellato has seen his recruiting take off with other major offers from Alabama, Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Florida State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Duke, Georgia, Oregon, Miami, LSU and others.

Stellato visited Ohio State earlier this month, and now with the Clemson offer he plans to see the Tigers soon.

“I haven’t been up to Clemson yet, so I don’t really know yet (how I feel about them), but I watch them all the time and I love how they operate their offense,” Stellato said. “I’m sure after I visit they will be very high up there on my list.”

Clemson receivers coach Jeff Scott was among a bevy of recruiters who scouted Stellato recently. His recruiting has taken off as well with nearly 20 offers over the last three weeks. Stellato showed what he could do last season with 44 catches for 706 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also has visited Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky and Michigan and said he doesn’t have any other specific visits planned at this point. He said he is looking at a decision this summer.

Wide receiver Semaj James (2021) of Tallahassee has had a top three of USC, Auburn and LSU, though he said his recruiting remains open. The Gamecocks continue to work him hard.

“South Carolina has been showing major love and I can’t wait to get back up there,” he said.

James also likes Clemson and is hoping the Tigers will come through with an offer.

“Clemson is a big one for me. I’m just going to continue to put up numbers and hopefully they pull the trigger after seeing the numbers I’m putting up, and continuing to put up. Hopefully they pull the trigger.”

Tight end Bryson Nesbit (2021) of Charlotte, who was offered recently by USC, has also picked up offers from Florida, Maryland, N.C. State and Duke. He also has Louisville and Virginia offers.

New USC offers: 2021 WR Kaden Prather of Hyattsville, Md.; 2021 WR Roc Taylor of Oxford, Ala.; 2022 SAF Kamari Wilson of Fort Pierce, Fla.; 2022 RB Kaytron Allen of Norfolk, Va.; and USC offered 2022 linebacker Jaishawn Barham of Hyattsville, Md.

Clemson offered 2021 linebacker Barrett Carter of Suwanee, Ga. He also holds offers from Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, Stanford, Penn State, Oregon State, Oklahoma, LSU, Oregon, Florida and others.

South Aiken tight end Jesse Sanders was offered by Mercer. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Akron and Army. He also has a walk-on offer from USC.

Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch was at Georgia on Saturday for the USC game.

Wide receiver J.J. Jones of Myrtle Beach was offered by Wake Forest and North Carolina. He plans to visit Penn State this weekend.

Defensive end Justus Boone of Sumter was offered by Wake Forest.

Basketball

USC and the College of Charleston are locked up in an old-fashioned in-state recruiting battle for 6-8 Ja’Von Benson of Ridge View. He took official visits to both schools and determined he had seen enough and there was no need to look elsewhere.

That was the easy part. The hard part for Benson has been determining which factors related to college basketball, and college life in general, are most important to him and which program offers him the best chance to reach his goals.

“It doesn’t matter which one he goes to academically, but basketball-wise I think a lot of it is where is he going to play,” said Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman. “He can go to College of Charleston and play quicker, not necessarily right away because they’ve got good players, too, but you know, it’s going to be tough for him to get that playing time at South Carolina. But in the long run that might make him a better player because he’s got to compete every day.

"This is his first decision that as a grown person he will ever have to make. I think he’s wanting for the choice to be made for him, that South Carolina moves on and gets somebody else and then that tells him where to go, or College of Charleston moves on and somebody else commits to them. I think he’ll be happy that the decision was made for him instead of making it.”

The wait also continues on a decision from 6-5 Earl Timberlake of Dematha Catholic of Hyattsville, Md. One of the nation’s top prospects in the 2020 class, Timberlake took official visits to USC, Miami, Seton Hall, Providence and Pitt.

USC coach Frank Martin has gone all in on Timberlake with the help of assistants Bruce Shingler and Perry Clark. The staff made all the allowable visits with Timberlake and, like the coaches from the other schools, can only sit back and wait on a call.

Timberlake took his official visit to USC in June. He’s not said much publicly about that visit or any of the other four.

P.J. Hall (6-10) of Dorman made his official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend. He also has taken visits to Clemson and Florida and is scheduled to visit Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

Ole Miss offered 6-5 Bryce McGowens of Wren. He was at Georgia on Friday night and Clemson on Saturday.

Xavier offered 7-0 John Butler of Christ Church.

Clemson offered 6-8 Chauncey Wiggins (2022) of Covington, Ga. Georgia, Vanderbilt and Iowa State are also among his early offers. He visited Clemson on Saturday.

Baseball

South Carolina picked up a commitment from right-handed pitcher Nicolas Yard of Erie, Colo., according to John Whittle of TheBigSpur.

Another right-handed pitcher, Eli Jerzembeck of Charlotte, also committed to USC. The Gamecocks now have six commitments for their 2022 class.