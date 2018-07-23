CLEMSON — Clelin Ferrell sat in the interview room for the ACC Kickoff last week and visibly plugged his ears when teammate Mitch Hyatt was asked how dominant Clemson's defensive line will be this season.
Ferrell didn't want to hear the praise. Each and every time the topic came up, his fingers went back into his ears. Like Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, the redshirt junior lineman is sick of all the hoopla surrounding his team.
"I'm not trying to listen to the outside noise," Ferrell said on Thursday in Charlotte. "We're more so about action. We want to walk the walk rather than just talk it. You know what I mean?"
Ferrell has more hype to block out after the ACC preseason projections were released Monday. In voting by 148 media members, Clemson is projected to win the ACC Atlantic Division and the overall conference title on its way to another College Football Playoff appearance.
Clemson received 139 votes to win the conference and 145 first-place votes (1,031 total points) to win its division. Florida State finished second in the Atlantic with 789 points. Miami is the favorite to win the Coastal Division again under second-year coach Mark Richt. The Hurricanes received 122 total votes to wins their division and garnered five votes to win the conference.
N.C. State was third in the Atlantic with 712 points, followed by Boston College (545 total points), Louisville (422), Wake Forest (413) and Syracuse (232).
In the Coastal, Virginia Tech was second with 838 points, followed by Georgia Tech (654), Duke (607), Pitt (420), North Carolina (370) and Virginia (257).
"(Last week) in a team meeting, coach Swinney was getting on us: 'I hate seeing all the magazines. I hate that. It's all on paper,'" Ferrell said. "I'm tired of seeing it, too. We're ready to just go out there and play and perform because that's what it's all about."
Clemson has a more talented team with a more manageable schedule this season than it did in 2017. That season ended with the Tigers winning their third straight ACC Championship and reaching the College Football Playoff for the third straight year, with a No. 1 ranking this time.
Two games that stand out on the schedule are back-to-back matchups against N.C. State and Florida State. The Wolfpack, a program on the rise under head coach Dave Doeren, play at Clemson on Oct. 20.
Florida State, under new coach Willie Taggart, will host the Tigers in Tallahassee on Oct. 27.
"It's a challenge every year. You're talking about a league that's had 21 bowl teams in the past two seasons, so (it's) very deep," Swinney said. "It's incredibly competitive. You'd better show up and get better. You'd better show up and be ready — but particularly in our division."
ACC Preseason Projections
Conference Championship
1. Clemson – 139
2. Miami – 5
3. NC State – 2
4. Florida State – 1
4. Virginia Tech – 1
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Clemson (145) 1,031
2. Florida State (1) 789
3. NC State (2) 712
4. Boston College 545
5. Louisville 422
6. Wake Forest 413
7. Syracuse 232
Coastal Division
1. Miami (122) 998
2. Virginia Tech (16) 838
3. Georgia Tech (8) 654
4. Duke (1) 607
5. Pitt 420
6. North Carolina (1) 370
7. Virginia 257