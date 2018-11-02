CLEMSON — Four days before the Clemson men’s basketball team opens the season and just one day after the Tigers played their final preseason exhibition game, redshirt sophomore guard Anthony Oliver II has announced he plans to transfer.
“I’d like to thank AJ for his commitment and dedication to our program over the last couple seasons and his contributions to a great season that ended with a Sweet 16 appearance last year,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said in a statement released through the school. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Oliver is the son of former Clemson women’s basketball coach Audra Smith, who was fired in the spring after five seasons at the helm of the program. Her squad had gone 9-70 in ACC play, including a 1-15 mark a season ago and she is now the head coach at South Carolina State.
Oliver, who hails from Birmingham, Ala., attended nearby Daniel High School and appeared in 19 games for Clemson a season ago as a redshirt freshman in the Tigers’ run to the Sweet 16. He averaged 7.2 minutes per contest, 2.1 points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game. He was a four-star prospect in high school according to ESPN, Scout and Rivals.
Per NCAA rules, he will have to sit out a year before he is eligible to play again.
“I want to thank everybody that’s a part of Clemson University and Clemson basketball for everything they have done for me from the bottom of my heart,” Oliver said in a statement. “The coaches, professors, my teammates and the other student-athletes at Clemson, I wish everyone nothing but the best.”