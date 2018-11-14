COLUMBIA — If she could just go play basketball, that would be fine. Nelly Perry approached the waiting group of reporters Wednesday with an expression of wanting to be anywhere but there.
But she knew it was coming, ever since she made her decision. Perry wanted to play her final year at a school where she could win, and transfers are nothing new in basketball.
Transferring from Clemson to archrival South Carolina?
That doesn’t happen often.
“I just wanted to go wherever I felt like was best for me,” Perry said, adding the rivalry had nothing to do with it. She still keeps in touch with her former Clemson teammates and her former coach, Audra Smith, who was fired after last season and resurfaced as head coach at S.C. State.
She knew she’d get the questions, especially this week. She knew she’d get asked about where her loyalties truly lie (she did, after all, receive a degree from Clemson). Perry admitted that there’s not much orange left in her wardrobe.
“We made her get rid of it,” USC teammate Doniyah Cliney said.
She's been told by friends that they don’t know if they can ever appreciate her as a Tiger again now that she’s a Gamecock.
“Jokingly,” Perry said. “Overall, it’s been a great adjustment. I’m happy, I like it, I’m just ready to compete.”
Shoulder surgery nixed her senior year last season and she spent it on the bench watching the Tigers do what they've mostly done for years. Smith had some good recruits and was making some headway, but it was one pitfall after another, capped by Perry’s surgery.
The season cratered and Perry was graduating, but still had a year to play. She could have gone back home to New Jersey, could have gone really anywhere.
But there was USC, so close, and if Perry wanted to win in her senior year, well, it was a very strong possibility that the Gamecocks would do that. Perry’s first three seasons were wonderful individually but she was the star of a team that won 28 games, total.
USC won at least 33 per year over the same period, bringing home a national championship in 2017.
The numbers worked. She felt comfortable on her visit. She told Dawn Staley she wanted to be a Gamecock.
Then she prepared for the backlash.
There wasn’t much. Clemson doesn’t have nearly the passion about the sport as USC and if some fans were torqued about Perry’s decision, they at least understood that the Tigers were years away from being competitive after hiring another new coach (former Florida coach Amanda Butler) and playing in the ACC, which brought another national champion onto the Tigers’ schedule (Notre Dame).
On Thursday, Perry will play against her former teammates for the first time when the Tigers visit Colonial Life Arena. Clemson has lost eight straight games in the series, with the Gamecocks winning by an average of 26.6 points.
Perry played in two of those, scoring nine points in 2014 (a 58-point loss) and 20 in 2016 (a 22-point loss). She’s just getting back to form after rehabbing her shoulder, scoring four points with two rebounds in 15 minutes during USC’s season-opening win at Alabama State.
“She’s had a hamstring injury for over a month. She is now, probably in the past week, full-go,” Staley said. “I really like what she did at Alabama State. She made good basketball plays.”
Perry said she's looking forward to getting Thursday night over with and having a great senior season. There was just one more, small, pressing bit of business.
In the future, if anyone asks the Clemson graduate where she went to school, Perry has the answer.
“South Carolina.”
Jennings, Cuevas-Moore questionable
Alexis Jennings and Bianca Cuevas-Moore, each recovering from knee surgery, have been cleared for full contact but Staley could hold them out of the game. She wants to have each as close to 100 percent as possible for Sunday’s game hosting No. 9 Maryland.
Jennings will only play in spurts if at all and Staley is leaning toward not playing Cuevas-Moore at all.