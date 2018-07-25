COLUMBIA — She brings experience to the team, scoring ability, too. As a fifth-year player, she will automatically be looked on to supply a veteran voice in the locker room and has enthusiastically begun to do so.
That’s who Nelly Perry will be, once South Carolina tips off the season on Nov. 11. Until then, and probably throughout the year, she’ll live with another nickname.
“It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re the Clemson girl!’ I’ve come to realize that it’s the only name I’ll ever have here,” Perry said. “But the fans being so welcoming, I love it here.”
Of course it’s going to be the story until the season starts because it’s unique. Perry was with the Gamecocks’ arch rival for four years, playing against them for three seasons before sitting out last year with a shoulder injury.
She’s not the first to play for both USC and Clemson. Alfred Cox famously captained each school’s football team in a career interrupted by World War II. The most recent player to make the switch is defensive lineman Josh Belk, who transferred to USC in June after enrolling at Clemson in January.
Perry is proud of what she accomplished at Clemson, graduating in May. And it’s not that big a deal to her, because she did what was best for herself and her career.
To everyone else, it’s a big, big deal. There had better not be any orange displayed and the kindly comments to her about once being blind but now able to see will never cease.
Such is the intensity of a rivalry that seeps through each school’s foundation, and a sport that has fully turned USC’s way with no signs of ever flipping back.
“After the fact, that came into play, like ‘wow.’ This is the rival school, but I have to put myself and my happiness first,” said Perry, who admitted she still has some orange gear but tossed most of it. “My teammates said, ‘We’re happy for you, do what you got to do. Then … what were the words that they said? ‘We’ll see you Nov. 15.’”
That’s when the teams will clash in Columbia. The Gamecocks have won a series-record eight straight, with the closest margin 14 points.
Perry, from New Jersey, loved her coaches and teammates at Clemson but the results weren’t very kind. The Tigers won 31 games over her first three years, a mere four in the ACC.
At one point in her junior season, Clemson had lost 39 straight ACC regular-season games. But they broke through with a win over Georgia Tech, won three of their final eight games and won a game in the ACC tournament.
The steps had been taken. After a winning season, Perry could see a potential postseason berth lined up in 2017-18. The Tigers had risen from years of being snake-bitten by injuries, transfers and playing in an elite league to scratch a tiny foothold.
The next bite was lethal. Perry hurt her shoulder in the second game of the conference season but played through it. Over the summer, she aggravated it again, and when surgery became the best option, her 2017-18 season would be spent on the bench as a medical redshirt.
Clemson regressed to 12 wins and another 0-for in ACC play without its leading scorer. Coach Audra Smith, Dawn Staley’s former teammate and roommate at Virginia, was fired (she has since been hired as head coach at S.C. State). Former Florida coach Amanda Butler was hired but Perry had already been thinking about leaving.
Nothing against Clemson, but she wanted to win. She had an extra year. There were many options and when she contacted USC, there was a lot of interest.
Perry remembered the electric crowds, some of the biggest she can remember playing in front of, when she was at Colonial Life Arena. She knew that Staley had welcomed transfers, four from the ACC during her tenure, and three more that were currently on the team.
One of the three, Lindsey Spann, showed Perry around. It didn’t take long to decide, especially when Perry had watched USC’s stunning success and thought it could happen with her, too.
It didn’t due to injury at Clemson, so she did the next best thing.
"I felt it would be a good fit for me,” Perry said.
USC received an experienced, tough guard that’s already taking some of the leadership reins. Objections charging "treason" from the Upstate weren’t heeded.
Old colors were good for her but her new colors are true.