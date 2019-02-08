CLEMSON — The NCAA has given Clemson an extension for its appeal on a performance enhancing drug case in which three football players failed drug tests just before the Dec. 29 Cotton Bowl.
Fewer than 20 Clemson players were tested.
The football roster includes 119 players.
The Tigers were set to have to state their case to the NCAA next week, 45 days after B samples came back positive, but the university's legal team said it needs more time.
The university will now have an additional 45 days, meaning they will not have to make the appeal until April now.
"We're working through that process right now," athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "It's just very slow because it's kind of out of our hands. We've sent some things off to be tested and the results haven't come back yet."
The three football players, former defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, tight end Braden Galloway and Zach Giella all had trace amounts of ostarine in their system ahead of the College Football Playoff.
Ostarine is a PED not approved for human use and is only found in illegal products, though manufacturers have been known to illegally put the drug in supplements without disclosing that information.
Clemson has sent certain testing materials to a lab for analysis, but the lab has not yet finished the study and Radakovich said he had no timeline for when those results would come back, though he hopes it is in the next few weeks.
He declined to expand on what exactly is being tested.