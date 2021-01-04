Clemson gets big recruiting win after crushing bowl loss to Ohio State

There's nothing like some big recruiting news to ease the pain of a big bowl game loss.

The day after Clemson’s crushing defeat to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl, the Tigers got a feel-good moment Saturday afternoon when one of the top offensive tackles in the 2021 recruiting class committed on national television.

Tristan Leigh, a 6-5, 275-pound lineman from Fairfax, Va., picked the Tigers over Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Florida. He said the Clemson culture stood out to him the most.

“It starts with coach (Dabo) Swinney and the message he brings down to his players which is it’s all a family and we win together and do everything together,” Leigh said. “We lose together and we win together. That’s made them successful.”

Leigh is ranked the No. 11 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite, the No. 4 offensive tackle and the No. 1 prospect in Virginia. He is Clemson's 19th signee for the 2021 class.

The nation’s top-ranked prospect for 2021, defensive end Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif., decided to stay close to home and committed to Southern Cal on Saturday. Foreman was the last of nine top prospects to announce their decision. The one-time Clemson commitment also considered LSU, Georgia and Arizona State.

USC target defensive end Deonte Anderson of Fort Meade, Fla., chose Mississippi State over the Gamecocks and UCF on Saturday.

And another commitment of note Saturday was made by 2022 Clemson target Jaheim Singletary, a cornerback from Jacksonville, Fla. He announced for Ohio State over the Tigers, Florida and Georgia.

USC has been looking into the NCAA Transfer Portal for some immediate help at wide receiver, and new coach Shane Beamer has hit on a player he must think can contribute in 2021.

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Ahmarean Brown announced on social media last week that he will transfer to USC. Brown is a native of Tampa and a graduate of Jefferson High School, the same school that produced former Gamecock quarterback Stephen Garcia.

This past season Brown caught 11 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown. As a freshman in 2019, Brown caught 21 passes for 396 yards and tied Calvin Johnson for the most receiving touchdowns as a freshman with seven.

He was rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite as a high school senior. Brown used two years of eligibility at Tech, but of course, the 2020 season doesn’t count against him, some he’ll come to Columbia with three years to play. He is expected to enroll at USC this month and participate in spring practice and will be eligible to play next season.

Defensive end Jimmori Robinson (6-6, 248) of Alexandria, Va., and Monroe (N.Y.) JC committed to UTSA on Dec. 15, but and then decommitted 13 days later.

New USC coach Shane Beamer is trying to get Robinson to join the Gamecocks.

“I’m talking to coach Beamer a lot,” Robinson said. “We have a good relationship. He just said how much he wants me to play there. He said I belong in the SEC and he can’t wait for me to sign there. They are definitely one of my schools I’m considering signing with on February 13th.”

Robison said what he liked about Beamer is he never backed off on him even after he made that commitment to UTSA.

“I told him it was a verbal commitment and I was still considering all my options,” Robinson said. “He said he was going to recruit me, so that part showed loyalty. So, when I decommitted, he still showed me the same love when I was still committed to UTSA. He’s still been the same.”

Robinson said UTSA, Florida State, Auburn and Jackson State remain under consideration as well.

Linebacker Kolbe Fields of Metairie, La., has risen quickly up the USC recruiting board. Fields has been committed to Memphis but did not sign this month because he wanted to see what other options might present themselves. One of those turned out to be the Gamecocks.

“I talked to coach Beamer and he was just telling me about the facts about the school and what they have to offer, and how it would help me and benefit me,” Fields said. “He told me I had a full scholarship to South Carolina, and that’s what I wanted."

Fields made 105 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and 3 interceptions this season.

North Myrtle Beach defensive end Chase Simmons (6-4, 250), who has been committed to Coastal Carolina, continues to hear from a number of Power Five programs that are hinting at an offer. Tennessee, Ole Miss, Auburn and Syracuse have been in touch. And so has USC.

Simmons has talked with Beamer, linebackers coach Rod Wilson and USC director of player personnel Drew Hughes. “I’ve been talking to Michigan State, Tennessee and them and just staying in contact,” Simmons said. “If nothing works out, you know, I’m staying home, and that’s a good thing. Coastal is a great spot and I’m excited about that. Just taking one day at a time and that’s about it.”

Heathwood Hall running back/linebacker Ronnie Porter has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from USC. This season he rushed for 1,820 yards and 18 touchdowns, and on defense had 112 tackles with 8 sacks.

Clemson continues to make recruiting inroads in the state of Texas, and in the 2022 class the Tigers are now strongly in the mix for wide receiver Brenen Thompson of Spearman, Tex. Thompson last week named his top 12 schools and Clemson is firmly entrenched there along with Texas A&M, Nebraska, Auburn,, Stanford, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Georgia and Texas Tech.

Defensive end Mykel Williams (class of 2022) of Columbus, Ga., included Clemson in his top 10. USC also was one of his offers. The others on his list are Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Southern Cal, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia Tech and Arizona State.

Clemson is in the top 12 with 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa of Pleasant Hill, Iowa. The others on his list are Penn State, Nebraska, Texas, Missouri, Iowa State, LSU, Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Arizona State.

Cornerback James Monds (2022) of Fort Pierce, Fla., named Clemson among his top 13 schools. The others on the list are Kansas State, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Penn State, Kansas, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Miami, Indiana, Cincinnati and Buffalo.

USC was included in the top eight released by wide receiver Kojo Antwi (2022) of Suwanee, Ga. The others on his short list are Georgia, Florida, Southern Cal, Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Oregon. The last two seasons Antwi caught 92 passes for 1474 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Michigan offered 2022 dual-threat QB DeQuandre Smith of Spring Valley. That was his first Power Five offer. FAU also has offered. He’s also drawing interest from USC and Coastal Carolina among others.