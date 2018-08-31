CLEMSON — Clemson and Georgia will open the 2024 football season in Atlanta when the teams meet in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Clemson announced Friday.
The news comes several weeks after athletic director Dan Radakovich indicated the Tigers were in talks with both Georgia and LSU for future matchups, both of which have now been finalized.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has expressed mixed feelings on neutral site games to open seasons, but he said this month he would be open to them so long as they did not take an extra home game away from Clemson.
The 2024 matchup, barring any unforeseen postseason matchups between now and then, will be the first time the two teams will meet since the 2013 and 2014 seasons. In those games, each school won on its own home field.
"I've said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the university. "It's one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it's great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it's a tough opener for both teams, but it's fun to be a part of games like that."
Clemson and Georgia have met 64 times before in the schools' histories and in the instances of 1980 and 1981, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia matchup then went onto win the national championship.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he was particularly excited, given how many Clemson and Georgia players know each other on a personal basis, and Radakovich indicated he would like to see this matchup continue well into the future.
"To play a great opponent like the University of Georgia in a first-class venue like Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be an outstanding experience for our football team and fans," Radakovich said in a statement through the school. "The resumption of our storied rivalry with Georgia has been a high priority for us and will continue to be a high priority moving forward."
Clemson opens its 2018 season Saturday against Furman at 12:20 p.m.