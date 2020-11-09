Clemson, Georgia, Alabama battling for 5-star football prospect

One of the nation’s top college football prospects for the 2022 recruiting class has announced his top three choices, and Clemson is among them.

Malaki Starks (6-2, 190) of Jefferson, Ga., has narrowed his list to Clemson, Georgia and Alabama, three heavyweights on the field and on the recruiting trail.

Starks plays all over the field for coach Gene Cathcart, the former coach at Seneca and Greenwood. This season Starks has passed for 225 yards, rushed for 644 yards, scored 10 touchdowns and totaled 22 tackles on defense in five games. From Clemson’s standpoint, Starks is a safety, and leading the way for Clemson’s recruiting of him is safeties coach Mickey Conn.

“Clemson has an amazing program,” Starks said. “They know how to win. They are all about family. I look at that and that’s just something I wanted to be a part of. They’d use me as a safety and a returner. He (Conn) said that I’m really athletic and I’m really smart.”

Starks has not yet visited Clemson. He has visited Alabama and Georgia. He was impressed with what he saw both in Tuscaloosa and Athens. Georgia, being the home-state schools, of course has a special spot with him.

“With Georgia, I’m really tight with the coaching staff,” Starks said. I’ve visited Georgia a lot and they have a great atmosphere. I like what they are doing up there and I’m cool with everybody.”

Starks said there is no timetable for a decision, but he has some idea of what he wants to find in the school he chooses.

“Just where I can go somewhere and be me,” Starks said. “I don’t have to be another great player. Somewhere where I can use my skill set to the best of my ability. Where I can compete. Where it feels like family. And where me and my family feel it’s the best fit.”

Starks is rated as a 5-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 16 prospect nationally in his class, the No. 2 athlete and the No. 2 prospect in Georgia. He’s also a track standout in the 200 meters and the triple jump, and he said running track in college would be something he would entertain if possible. But that would not be available to him at Clemson since the school announced Thursday it is dropping its men’s track program.

Last week another 5-star prospect announced his list of finalists, and Clemson was on it. Offensive tackle Gunner Givens (6-6, 275) of Daleville, Va., said Clemson, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Penn State and Ohio State are his top choices.

Among his other offers were USC, Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Virginia, Indiana, Florida, Southern Cal, Auburn, N.C. State, Texas A&M, Texas, Kentucky, Oregon and Florida State. Givens is ranked the No. 1 offensive tackle nationally in the 2022 class.

Defensive end Jihaad Campbell (6-4, 220) of Sicklerville, N.J., named Clemson and USC in his top 12. The others on his list are Michigan State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Oregon, Boston College, Wake Forest, Michigan, Tennessee and Duke. He’s rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked 22nd among weakside defensive ends nationally in his class.

Linebacker Jalon Walker of Salisbury, N.C., named a top six of Clemson, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State.

A prospect’s journey to a commitment can take any number of paths. For Carvers Bay product Byron Young, a 6-3, 240 defensive end who now attends Georgia Military Academy, his started a couple of weeks ago when defensive coordinator Rob Manchester sent out practice film to a number of coaches he knows.

The result was a slew of offers from major colleges, including one from USC that came in on Wednesday morning.

“We had practice and my film from practice blew up a little big,” Young said. “It got a lot of attention. And Coach Manchester started sending it out to coaches. It went from there. He sent it to Tennessee and they really liked it. It started with Tennessee.”

Other offers came in from Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Florida, LSU, TCU, Georgia and the one from the Gamecocks.

“They started talking to me last Wednesday,” Young said of South Carolina coaches. “They told me they liked my film. Will Muschamp told me that. Then they called me this morning (Wednesday). I was very happy. That’s the hometown. I was very excited.”

Young graduated from Carvers Bay in 2017 with no football in his immediate future. He was not picked for the Shrine Bowl or the North-South Game. He stayed home in 2018 and worked while taking three online classes. He then enrolled at GMA in January of 2019. Last season Young recorded 31 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and 7 sacks.

Young will not play in the spring season with the Bulldogs, opting to graduate in December and enroll at his next school in January. That will leave him three season of eligibility at the next level. Young said he plans to make his commitment the end of this month.

Linebacker Trevin Wallace of Jessup, Ga., committed to Boston College in June, and he is still committed to the Eagles. But that hasn’t stopped a group of SEC schools from pushing him to flip, including USC. Wallace is listening and considering, and he doesn’t plan to make a final decision until January.

“My recruiting is still open because my eyes are still open,” Wallace said. “I’m verbally committed. I didn’t sign any papers yet, so I can look and see if there are any other colleges that I’m interested in.”

USC, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky and LSU are the schools Wallace said he’s been hearing from on a regular basis.

“They are all good schools, and it’s a race between Auburn and South Carolina, and Kentucky is up there too,” Wallace said. “You can’t beat an SEC school. That’s a top conference. I’m very blessed to have offers from the SEC because that tells me that you are a baller and you can go anywhere you want to. I ain’t going to lie, South Carolina does have a chance.”

Basketball

The early signing period for basketball begins Wednesday, and Clemson is set to sign 6-3 Joshua Beadle of Cardinal Newman, 6-8 Ian Schieffelin of Loganville, Ga., and 6-6 Lucas Taylor of Wake Forest, N.C.

USC will sign 6-4 Devin Carter of Miami, 6-2 Jacobi Wright of Legacy Charter in Greenville and 6-5 Carlous Williams of Gulfport, Miss.

The USC women have plans to sign 5-11 Bree Hall of Dayton, 6-0 Saniya Rivers of Wilmington, 6-3 Sania Feagin of Ellenwood, Ga., and 5-8 Raven Johnson of Atlanta.

The Clemson women have commitments from 5-7 Sydney Standifer of Denton, Tex., 5-11 Kionna Gaines of Atlanta and 6-3 Makayla Elmore of Fostoria, Ohio.

Taquan Woodley (6-7) of Camden, N.J., formerly committed to Penn State, named a new top 5 of USC, St. Joseph's, Temple, Georgia and St. John's.

Baseball

Ryan Bakers, a catcher and outfielder from Algonquin, Ill., committed to USC.