Add two more prominent non-conference games to the loaded Clemson football dance card. Clemson announced Tuesday it has added a home-and-home series with Georgia — a 2032 game in Athens and a 2033 game at Death Valley.
Both games are season openers.
That means Clemson and Georgia will play five times, not counting possible College Football Playoff clashes, between 2024 and 2033.
The Tigers and Bulldogs in August unveiled a 2024 matchup in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.
The programs added a home-and-home series in November — at Clemson in 2029, at Georgia in 2030.
The programs met 24 times over 26 seasons from 1962-1987. They most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014, with Clemson winning the first at Death Valley and Georgia the rematch in Athens.
Clemson home-and-home series beyond 2019:
LSU — 2025 and 2026
Georgia — 2029 and 2030
Georgia — 2032 and 2033
Oklahoma — 2025 and 2036
Eight games with Notre Dame from 2020 through 2037
Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff