CLEMSON – It was the first play of spring practice and Clemson offensive guard John Simpson lined up across true freshman Tyler Davis and thought to himself – this was going to be an easy day.
Simpson, the former Fort Dorchester High School star, was a rising senior. He’d been a part of two national championship teams, played 61 snaps against Alabama in the national title game in January and had been named second team All-ACC at the end of his junior season.
Davis was just a kid. He didn't have anything on his resume to speak of. He was still supposed to be in high school, figuring out who to ask to the prom this spring. But Davis, a consensus four-star defensive tackle, enrolled early at Clemson and was getting his first taste of college football.
And Simpson was about to give Davis his first teachable moment.
“First rep of spring practice (Davis) beats me clean,” Simpson said laughing. “Next rep, he does it again. I was like, ‘Doesn’t he know who I am.’ He beat on a few amount of reps that first practice. When you see him, you don’t expect nothing amazing from him, but he came ready to play. I knew after that first practice I better bring my A game.’ ”
The 6-1, 290-pound Apopka, Fla., native has been raising more than a few eyebrows and drawing rave reviews from his teammates and the Tigers coaching staff early in spring practice.
“Tyler Davis is that guy that’s going to come in here and make an impact as soon as he steps on the field,” Simpson said.
Simpson said it’s Davis' mental approach to the game that has impressed him the most.
“In high school, you don’t really need to learn the playbook because you’re bigger than everyone else on the field,” Simpson said. “Tyler knew all the plays before the first practice. I don’t know how he did that. This isn’t an easy defense to learn. Football is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. Tyler has the mental part down already.”
With Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence headed to the NFL and million dollar paydays, Jordan Williams and Nyler Pinckney were considered to be the heir apparents at defensive tackle for the Tigers this fall. Both, however, will miss spring practice with injuries, which has allowed Davis to get plenty of first-team snaps against the Tigers' starting offensive line.
Davis has wasted little time in making an impression on the coaching staff.
“He’s tough, he’s physical, he plays fast and he’s super, super smart,” said Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “He’s in that film room all the time. He knows what to do for the most part. He’s not perfect, but he has a good knowledge base. Tyler has led the charge of that group of young (defensive) tackles. Tyler is very, very intelligent, things come easy to him. He plays with quickness and heavy hands. He’s not afraid of the moment, and that’s what you like about him. He’s aggressive and very eager to learn.”
It's Davis’ ability to pick up the nuances of Venables' complicated defensive playbook that has impressed his teammates the most.
“Tyler Davis has come in and stood out the most among the young guys,” said Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas. “The intensity he brings every day makes you thinks he’s a veteran. Most of the time freshmen come in and they don’t know what to do, but he came in and put his head down and he just grinded, and he’s been studying his playbook a lot. He came in early to learn the playbook and he’s done it and it’s not an easy playbook to learn.”
As good as Davis has been, don’t pencil him into the starting defensive tackle spot just yet.
“Tyler’s getting a million reps as a high school senior,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “He’s done a great job with the group that he’s with and with the opportunity that he’s had in the spring. Tyler Davis is very natural, he’s an athletic kid, but he’s not great with his hands. No one is going to mistake him for Christian Wilkins right now.
“He just doesn’t have that knowledge, but he is above the curve for a typical kid just walking in. He’s way above the curve, and he’s just going to be get better. I like where he is and hopefully, he’ll show improvement, and by the time Aug. 29 rolls around, he’ll be ready to play for us.”