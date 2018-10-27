TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The stands were never close to full. The scoreboard was never close to showing any semblance of balance with the exception of a 0-0 beginning. And Florida State's football team never came close.
Instead, from quarter one until the end of quarter four, Saturday belonged to Clemson.
Dabo Swinney's No. 2 Clemson football team eviscerated Willie Taggart's struggling Seminoles 59-10 on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., extending the Tigers' streak of crushing opponents by at least 30 points to three weeks in a row now.
Clemson dominated in every form over a Florida State team still desperately yearning for any type of identity and when it was all said and done, the 59 points Clemson scored were the most ever scored by any opponent at Florida State. FSU's largest home-defeat in history got so out of hand in the fourth quarter that Florida State's own official football Twitter account was joking about the mess unfolding in front of everyone's eyes and a fan started reading a book in the stands. The end of the game's broadcast was also bumped from ABC to ESPN News.
The Tigers took a lead in the first quarter that would ultimately win the game, piled it on for the rest of the afternoon and boarded the team plane headed back to South Carolina as the ACC's most convincing team without a doubt. Florida State certainly did not put that in jeopardy.
"I have been in a lot of really, really sad locker rooms coming down here so this was a special day," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "We had this guy here named Deshaun Watson who was a pretty good player and (Trevor Lawrence) broke his records for yards and touchdowns and (was) just kind of ho-hum doing it. It's amazing."
What went right
- Clemson channeled a rocky start into utter dominance, which included another episode of the Trevor Lawrence-Tee Higgins show, particularly in the first half. The freshman quarterback and the sophomore wide receiver have an undeniable chemistry on the field and Saturday, Higgins made it clear he intends to continue to make NFL-type plays. Lawrence finished the afternoon 20-37 with 314 yards and four touchdowns, making him Clemson's new school record holder for passing touchdowns by a true freshman. Higgins had six catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns.
- "It feels really good. I just feel like we're executing well and are on the same page in all the stuff that we're doing," Lawrence said. "We're in a really good spot ... we're starting to play really well when it matters."
- Speaking of offensive playmakers, Clemson's looked elite again Saturday. In addition to Higgins, Clemson got valuable contributions from freshman Justyn Ross, sophomore Amari Rodgers and fifth-year player Hunter Renfrow. Ross set up one of Higgin's touchdowns with a 41-yard catch and run and Rodgers opened the second half with a flashy 58-yard touchdown of his own. Moments later, he had another touchdown, this time for 68 yards that culminated with him blowing kisses toward the emptying crowd. He finished the afternoon with six catches for 156 yards and two scores.
- The Tigers used all sorts of different looks to put points on the board, most notably the fan-favorite jumbo package to have 315-pound defensive tackle Christian Wilkins line up as a running back and score a 1-yard rushing touchdown. Additionally, Clemson tight end Garrett Williams had just one catch for the season heading into Saturday, but found himself in the end zone for his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter. Williams' father, Dayne, played at Florida State and was part of the famous 1988 "Puntrooskie Game" against Clemson. The Tigers specifically designed a play for Williams to score and hoped it would work Saturday so he could share that moment with his dad.
- "I've been lobbying for that play since my freshman year," Williams said of his 2-yard rush. "I'm so happy we were able to finally able to run it. The experience and the irony was awesome for today."
- Clemson's defense did what Clemson's defense does. No further explanation needed.
What went wrong
- As has been the case frequently now, Clemson got off to a sluggish start again Saturday against the Seminoles. Lawrence struggled to find his touch early, overthrowing the ball multiple times, and the Tigers initially looked out of sync.
- Clemson starting center Justin Falcinelli was already out for Saturday's entire game with a reported injury and early in the fist quarter, starting right guard Sean Pollard was injured, as well, before he eventually came back into the game.
- Clemson kicker Greg Huegel hobbled off the field after a roughing-the-kicker call, which gave the Tigers a temporary scare. Huegel tore his ACL in September of the 2017 season and was out for the remainder of the year. He did return Saturday, though.
- Clemson star running back Travis Etienne struggled with pass protection in the first half, his weak spot in his game, and the Clemson coaching staff seemed to have sent him that memo. He was benched for much of the second quarter and by halftime, he had just seven carries for 38 yards.
- One of punter Will Spiers' punts went for just 14 yards.
Turning point
One Clemson got its opening-game mistakes out of the way and Lawrence connected with Higgins for that first score, it was all trending toward Clemson from there. The Tigers took their lead and sprinted with it.
Up next
Clemson returns home for a noon kickoff with Louisville on Nov. 3. The Cardinals have struggled terribly in trying to pick up the pieces in the post Lamar-Jackson era. Bobby Petrino's Cardinals are 2-6, 0-5.