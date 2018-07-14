CLEMSON — When Kelly Bryant won Clemson's starting quarterback job on August 22, 2017, on the one hand, there was a part of the Tigers' outgoing leader who knew such an honor was something worth celebrating.
He called his parents.
They congratulated their son.
Former Clemson great Tajh Boyd phoned in to give Bryant some advice, Bryant's teammates all pledged their support to him and the smile on his face would have been impossible to wipe off. That day, almost a year ago, was everything the Calhoun Falls native had dreamed of as a child, when he attended his first-ever Clemson game more-than a decade ago as an 11-year-old with his father.
But there was also a part of Bryant who appeared cautiously optimistic that day, knowing that just because he would start Game 1 of Clemson's 2017 football season, did not mean he would start Game 2. Or Game 14. Or Game 1 of 2018.
From the moment he stepped on campus, Clemson coaches made it crystal clear to him they would constantly continue to recruit quarterbacks who had the potential to snatch his job.
One of those quarterbacks, freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence, is on campus now. His presence, in a roundabout way, makes Bryant the most important player to the 2018 Clemson football team and here's why:
If Bryant beats out Lawrence to keep his spot, it will make him the starting quarterback of a team projected to potentially win a national championship. If Bryant loses out to Lawrence at any point, how he reacts to the demotion will set the tone for how the rest of Clemson's team responds to a flashy freshman running the show. Clemson tends to follow Bryant's lead. He is a natural leader with a contagious personality.
"Senior year, man, this thing flew by. It's kind of surreal but I'm having to step into a new role. I can't do what I did last year now. I've got to find ways to get better mentally and physically and lead this team, lead all the guys," Bryant said. "All that stuff that everyone's saying, that's based off of last year, what last year's team did."
Bryant made national headlines through 2017 when he slipped into the starting role and surprised critics by how smoothly he filled the void left behind by Deshaun Watson. A season after the Tigers won their first national championship since 1981, pundits wondered how Bryant, a then-junior with no starting experience, would fill the shoes of the greatest quarterback in Clemson history.
He rose to the occasion well, leading Clemson to an 11-1 regular season and marching the Tigers straight back to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff.
But for all of the praise Bryant received, he also never could fully escape questions about Watson from the outside. The underlying narrative was always there. That will be the case again this season with Lawrence, the highest-rated quarterback in the nation who had a stellar spring game and is among the most hyped players in America.
Bryant will need to remember his own strengths, regardless of how this plays out.
"Kelly had a great spring," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "The kid has proven he can win at a high level for us. That's No. 1 — we've seen him. But last year doesn't have anything to do with this year."
Bryant finished 2017with 2,802 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 11 as one of the more mobile quarterbacks of the ACC.
Certainly, the Lawrence-mania is no secret to Bryant, who is a better runner than his freshman counterpart but a less accurate passer. That is why his confidence is so vital in any situation.
"I’ve got guys in that room, they’re coming for the spot," Bryant said. "I know I’m going to have to work my butt off."
