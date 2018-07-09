CLEMSON — As a sophomore, Dexter Lawrence was a first-team All-ACC defender, a mainstay on Clemson's nationally-recognized defensive line, one of the most physically-imposing presences in all of college football and the owner of 39 tackles with three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
As a junior, the expectations are even higher.
The Clemson defensive tackle is entering his draft-eligible year and it is a lock he will be a first-round pick. Some pundits even believe he's No. 1-pick material.
But there will be one major expected difference between Lawrence the sophomore and Lawrence the junior on Clemson's football team as the 2018 season opens.
For as dominant as Lawrence was as a sophomore, he never was 100 percent healthy, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed this offseason.
Clemson is hoping to change that this offseason — and the mere thought of it has Swinney giddy.
"We're just really trying to be cautious with him because he's the best he has been since probably his freshman year right now," Swinney said this spring. "We're just trying to really not have any setbacks. He has made great strides."
Lawrence made headlines around this time a year ago, when he and Swinney announced that Lawrence had surgery on his toe last offseason, a procedure that required the insertion of a screw.
As Clemson's 2017 season progressed, Lawrence continued to have lingering foot issues and in October, he re-injured himself against Georgia Tech. That led to two weeks of sitting on the sidelines instead of playing against Florida State or The Citadel, before he finished the season in grind-it-out fashion.
When Clemson opened its 2018 spring practice, coaches decided to put Lawrence in a green jersey, meaning he could do all of his individual skill work, but none of the live, contact work. The All-American also sat out of the annual spring game, and it is important to note that he is currently listed on the depth chart as tied for a first-string tackle position with Albert Huggins.
"It's just the healing of his ankle and foot and all that stuff, just kind of getting his full range of motion back," Swinney said. "He just never really got 100 percent."
As of the spring, Lawrence was running well and told coaches he was feeling stronger, which they believe will lead to a sense of confidence when the 2018 season opens. A fully-healthy Lawrence has the potential to be a nightmare for opposing offense lines and quarterbacks.
"I'm definitely smarter," he said of his game now versus his game as a freshman. "My maturity has risen.
"I've just grown a lot as a player."
