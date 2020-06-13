Clemson football team leads march across campus in show of unity

CLEMSON — Clemson's orange, white and purple was set aside on Saturday as members of the university community gathered at Bowman Field clad in black for a 2-mile unity march led by members of the Tigers football team.

Led by linebacker Mike Jones Jr., receiver Cornell Powell, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Darien Rencher, a crowd that organizers expected to grow into the thousands by later in the evening turned out for the rally that focused on racial equality and justice. The march is one of many across the country that have taken place in the weeks since George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis police.

"We have an opportunity to change the world," Jones told reporters. Jones said he's had more conversations the past week with people who have tried to understand his view of the world than any other time.

It was a powerful show of solidarity, with more than 2,000 participants walking from Bowman Field, across campus and into Clemson's small downtown before re-assembling on the grass where head coach Dabo Swinney and Lawrence addressed the crowd.

The march was one of the largest demonstrations South Carolina has seen since street protests broke out late last month, following the May 25 death of George Floyd.

With the team's national championship pedigree and national profile, players behind Saturday's event said they felt compelled to use their star power in a postive way.

"I think it's going to a pivotal moment in our Clemson history. Clemson football is just trying to join the fight," Rencher said. He led an 8 minute and 46-second moment of silence, mirroring how long a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck. Each minute was dedicated to a cause. Love. Community. Hope. Change.

Jones, who is from Nashville, Tenn., grew emotional as he talked about instances of racism enountered by multiple generations of his family.

"I've lived through injustice my whole life. Not only me but my father and my grandther and many more before him, but I refuse to let it happen to my son. Being a black Clemson football player has given me a platform to speak and be heard, bu tthat's not the same for all students," he said. "I realize that once my career is over, I'll go from being an athlete to being a regular black man in America."

Lawrence and other players also hailed a Friday decision by Clemson's Board of Trustees to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from its honors college.

"think it's a great way for them to show that they support us. It's definitely a good step in the right direction," Lawrence said.

Calhoun — a former vice president, senator, secretary of war and secretary of state from the early 19th century — supported state rights before the Civil War as a way to defend slavery.

Administrators also want to take Ben Tillman's name off the university's most distinctive building, which was called Old Main from the school's 1889 founding until 1946.

Clemson University Police Chief Greg Mullen said his department would help build a climate of inclusiveness on the campus of nearly 25,000.

"George Floyd and others like him have a legacy that we must build on that's going to stop the sorrow, the sadness and the destruction that happens because of racism and injustice," he said. "I just want the fotoball players nad everyone else here in the community to know that I'm committed to change as well. Enough is enough."

Powell said the widespread support among not only his teammates but the the university community has touched him.

"We've got people who are actually listening to our voice, and we've got to use that motivation and use that momentum and keep rolling with it, and take all that frustration and anger, and turn it into something positive," he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.