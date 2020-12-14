Clemson football target who decommitted from LSU expected to sign Wednesday

Clemson missed the first time around in its recruitment of cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins of Atlanta when he committed to LSU in August.

The Tigers moved on to other targets, among them Nyland Green of Covington, Ga., who committed to Georgia last week. They also saw another recruit, Jordan Hancock, decommit.

So, as things turned out, Clemson and Wiggins needed each other. With LSU’s season in a tailspin (before the upset of Florida on Saturday) and other issues surfacing inside the program, Wiggins started down the road to a decommitment and a flip. That road led him back to Clemson, and Saturday night his move to the Clemson class of 2021 became official.

He plans to sign Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed handled the bulk of the recruiting of Wiggins, who said earlier in the year he liked what he had seen from the Clemson program.

“I like the coaching staff and they put a lot of players in the (NFL),” Wiggins said. “Coach Reed tells me how good of an athlete I am. He said I would be a boundary corner and would play special teams.”

Wiggins is now the only cornerback in a class of 18 commitments for the Tigers. He’s the No. 7 corner nationally in the 247Sports Composite.

Former South Carolina commitment Simeon Price, a wide receiver from Pensacola, Fla., will not sign Wednesday. He is going to wait until Feb. 3 because he doesn’t want to rush into a decision this week. That gives new USC coach Shane Beamer more time to recruit Price if he decides to get him back involved with the Gamecocks.

Price has USC in his top five along with Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. He’s been hearing from the Gamecocks but, as of late last week, not from the new head coach.

“I actually haven’t talked to coach Beamer yet,” Price said. “I’ve seen that he’s talked to a couple of JUCO guys and a couple of Tennessee commits, but I have not talked to coach Beamer as of right now. I’ve talked to coach (Bobby) Bentley. That’s about the only guy I’ve kept in touch with."

If and when Beamer makes the call to Price, he’ll find a willing listener on the other end.

“My feelings about South Carolina haven’t changed,” Price said. “That’s why I committed in the first place. But I need to see where I fit in in coach Beamer’s system if he decides to keep my offer on the table. There’s a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

Price is rated a 3-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked 39th nationally as an athlete in the 247Sports Composite.

Former USC commitment Bryce Steele, a linebacker from Raleigh, N.C., talked with Beamer last week. Steele, who committed to Boston College on Dec. 1, listened to what Beamer had to say and took it all under consideration. But Thursday night, Steele said there are still too many unknowns for him with the Gamecock staff, and he is planning to sign Wednesday with the Eagles.

“Right now, I’m still committed to Boston College and I plan on signing with BC on Wednesday. I’m still talking to him. I’m not trying to rush him or anything, but he hasn’t hired his staff and I’m not really sure who he’s going to hire."

Defensive end Byron Young of Georgia Military was offered by USC when Will Muschamp was in charge, and as a Carvers Bay product, the idea of playing for the home-state school struck a chord with him. After Muschamp was fired, he drifted away from the Gamecocks. But Beamer, after a phone conversation with Young Tuesday, has reeled him back in.

The Gamecocks were one of the first Power 5 programs to offer Young. Since then, the likes of Texas, UCF, Georgia, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Virginia Tech, TCU, Appalachian State and Ole Miss have jumped in. After talking with Beamer, Young has the Gamecocks right back in the mix for his commitment later this month.

“He hit me up and I was really excited,” Young said. “He really wants me to come back. He said I would be good in the program. I would be a major priority to the defense. Honestly, I had faded away from South Carolina a little bit, just everything that happened to the coaching staff. But now they have a coach. By the time I decided I thought they wouldn’t have a coach, but they do. I feel really good about them right now.”

Young drew a quick assessment of Beamer from his initial conversation.

“He’s a great guy, honestly,” Young said. “I’m going to research him a little bit. I think he’s from South Carolina, so he’s pretty good.”

Young said USC defensive ends coach Mike Peterson has also been in touch with him. As have recruiters from other schools. He did a Zoom session last week with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and defensive line coach Deke Adams.

Young said among his top schools are Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas and UCF.

Shane Beamer has made an offer to cornerback Isaiah Norris of Anderson. Norris wasn’t a new name to the Gamecocks. Muschamp initiated the contact months ago and running backs coach Des Kitchings has kept the conversation going.

“They’ve been following me since high school really, just talking to me,” Norris said. “Coach Muschamp liked my film and they really got close with me. And then when coach Beamer came in, he liked my film and he offered.”

Norris has been committed to Middle Tennessee State, but he also has offers from Tennessee and Washington State. Norris played the 2019 season at New Mexico Military and had five interceptions. He will not play this spring for GMA, opting to focus on his grades so he can graduate this spring. He said he’s not sure when he’ll make his decision. It could come this week or he might wait longer and sign in February.

Sumter defensive end Justus Boone, who has been committed to Florida, said last week he’s not been contacted by Beamer, nor has he had any contact with the Gamecocks in recent weeks. He said he will be signing with the Gators on Wednesday.

Former USC commitment safety Jayden Johnson, who is now committed to Arkansas, said he’s not been contacted by Beamer or the Gamecocks and he’ll sign with the Razorbacks.

USC offered wide receiver Qua Davis of Itawamba JC in Mississippi. He also has offers from Ole Miss and MTSU. In a five-game season, he had 34 catches for 583 yards and 7 touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per catch.

One-time USC target defensive end Demarcus Smith of Birmingham committed to Ole Miss.

North Myrtle Beach's Chase Simmons, a 6-4, 250-pound tight end/defensive end, is committed to Coastal Carolina but he said he’s now getting “heavy” interest from USC. He’s also hearing from Tennessee.

Defensive end Korey Foreman of Corona, Calif., cut his list again, and Clemson is still on it. The others in his final five are Georgia, LSU, Arizona State and Southern Cal. He does not plan to announce a decision until January.

One of the top targets in the 2022 class in South Carolina is wide receiver Jaleel Skinner of Greer. He is being heavily pursued by USC, Clemson and major programs outside the state.

The change in head coaches at USC means a restart of sorts for the Gamecocks in their recruitment of Skinner. That effort is underway with tight ends coach and area recruiter Bobby Bentley reaching out to Skinner last week after Beamer was officially introduced at USC.

“I talked to coach Bentley a little bit,” Skinner said. “He was just saying that my offer still stands from South Carolina and he can’t wait for me to get back down there and meet coach Beamer. Just looking at him at Oklahoma, he’s a good dude, good guy, great coach and I hope he can come in and change a little bit of the culture down there.”

Beamer will have a good chance to land Skinner once he becomes full involved because all of the previous recruiting work has left the Gamecocks in a competitive place with the other programs.

“I still love the University of South Carolina. I love everything about them,” Skinner said. “They are still one of my top schools to this day.”

One of those top competitors is Clemson. Skinner was back at Death Valley the end of last month for the Pitt game.

“That was just Clemson playing like Clemson,” he said. “They are back 100 percent. I don’t think anybody in the ACC will be able to stop them."

Skinner also has Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Michigan, Oregon, Florida State and LSU on his short list. He’s not planning to make a decision until next summer.

Basketball

USC target Jonas Aidoo (7-0) of Charlotte committed to Marquette.

Jai Smith (6-9) of Raleigh was offered by Southern Cal, UCLA, Illinois and Kansas. Clemson and USC are recruiting him.