Clemson wide receiver Trevion Thompson (1) scores and a celebration erupts with offensive lineman Gage Cervenka (59), running back Tavien Feaster (28), tight end J.C. Chalk (25) and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42.). The Clemson Tigers faced the Louisville Cardinals at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, Saturday, November 3, 2018. Gwinn Davis / Special to The Post and Courier