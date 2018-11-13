CLEMSON — It appears Alabama-Clemson Part IV is getting closer and closer to potentially coming to fruition, and the College Football Playoff committee appears to think so, too.
For the third straight week, the Playoff committee met behind closed doors and came to the inevitable conclusion that the Crimson Tide and the Tigers are still the two best teams in college football right now.
Nick Saban's Alabama group is still No. 1 in the latest edition of the rankings, released Tuesday night on ESPN. Dabo Swinney's Clemson group was still No. 2, while Notre Dame stayed at No. 3 and Michigan stayed at No. 4.
If the season were to end today, Alabama and Michigan would match up almost certainly in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, while Clemson and Notre Dame would meet almost certainly in the Orange Bowl in Miami.
Clemson is no stranger to the Orange Bowl, having played in it six times before and three times since Jan. 4, 2012.
The Tigers were blown out Jan. 4, 2012 at the hands of West Virginia, who put up 70 points on Clemson for a 70-33 final score. But since then, the Tigers have not lost in the Orange Bowl. Clemson beat Ohio State 40-35 in January 2014, then knocked off Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma 37-17 in December 2015 en route to an eventual national championship appearance that ended with a loss to Alabama.
The Crimson Tide host The Citadel this week, a team they will have zero problems with, while Clemson takes on David Cutcliffe and his 7-3 Duke team. The Tigers have already locked up an appearance in the ACC Championship game with an opponent to be determined, while Alabama has locked up a date with Georgia in the SEC Championship. Clemson punched its ticket by beating now-No. 20 Boston College on the road in prime time Saturday night.
A Clemson loss complicates things, and in all likelihood, could leave the Tigers out of the picture. But expected wins against Duke, South Carolina and an ACC Coastal Division opponent all seem within reach for the Tigers, especially with a veteran senior class that has a chance to win its 51st game Saturday, which would be an ACC record.
"I cannot believe it’s Game 11. It’s just crazy. The season seems like it’s flown by fast. Just trying to enjoy every second with this group of seniors being around them," Swinney said. "They've just brought a lot of joy to my life. Being around them and watching them develop and transform — that to me is the best part of coaching."
The College Football Playoff Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. UCF
12. Syracuse
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Iowa State
17. Kentucky
18. Washington
19. Utah
20. Boston College
21. Mississippi State
22. Northwestern
23. Utah State
24. Cincinnati
25. Boise State