CLEMSON — Never before in the history of ACC football had a senior class done what Clemson's did Saturday night, but then again, never before in his career as a head coach has Dabo Swinney ever had a team as experienced or as deep as this one.
It was fitting.
Clemson's No. 2 football team clobbered Duke on Saturday night, 35-6, at Death Valley for the Tigers' 11th win of the season and conference-record 51st win for Swinney's senior class. The prior record was 50 wins by the Tigers' 2017 senior class.
The Tigers channeled a slow start on both sides of the ball into a second-half clinic as freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, and sophomore running back Travis Etienne rushed for two touchdowns.
By the third quarter, the game was out of hand and Clemson did what it does: turn the game over to the backups and continue to build depth for the future.
Defensively, Clemson smothered coach David Cutcliffe's team with coverage and held the Blue Devils to three yards per rush, compared to their average of 4.7 before Saturday.
In addition to the senior class record, defensive end Clelin Ferell now has a career-high 10.5 sacks, left tackle Mitch Hyatt now holds the Clemson record for most starts ever and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow now holds the school record for most consecutive games (39) with a catch.
On to South Carolina and the rivalry game next Saturday night.
"We had opportunities there and we didn't take advantage of them. With a team of this caliber, it is going to catch up with you," Duke coach David Cutcliffe said.
"I was pretty disappointed in how we started the game, especially offensively. Defensively, I didn't think we played good in the first quarter at all, but we settled in," Swinney followed. "At the end of the day they’ve been playing football at Clemson for a long, long time and this is the fourth 11-0 team in history. I don't care what school it is. There’s not many 11-0 teams in the history of the school. A handful — if any — at most universities."
What went right
Clemson defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Ferrell were both on the receiving end of some of the loudest ovations of the night when Death Valley roared with approval as they each ran down the hill for Senior Day. And both were dominant in their curtain calls. Wilkins had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss, while Ferrell stole the show with two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. It was a reminder of just how consistently dominant the Tigers' defensive line has been all season long.
Lawrence and freshman receiver Justyn Ross continued to do the things they do well. The rookies set up Clemson's first score of the night with a 41-yard pass that put Clemson on the 2-yard line and gave the Tigers much-needed momentum. Running back Tavien Feaster then punched in the score and the Tigers took a 7-6 lead, having trailed 6-0 early.
Ross then scored a touchdown on a 19-yard catch in the second quarter that put the Tigers up 14-6. Ross gives Clemson another lethal, consistent down-field threat in addition to Tee Higgins.
Etienne averaged nearly a first down per carry again with nine yards per run and two touchdowns.
What went wrong
Dabo Swinney hit the nail on the head at halftime:
"We've been atrocious on third down," he told ESPN.
Clemson was 0-7 on third down entering the half and 4-14 for the night.
Clemson's defense, which has been consistently stifling all season long, looked more vulnerable than usual throughout Duke's second drive of the game as the Blue Devils marched 83 yards in 13 plays to shave 5:14 off the clock. To Clemson's credit, the Blue Devils ultimately had to settle for a field goal, but they should have been inside the 10-yard line early had it not been for a dropped pass. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables demands excellence and that drive immediately put Clemson's offense behind 3-0. When Duke hit another field goal with 22 seconds left in the first quarter, that made it 6-0.
The Tigers' offense, which struggled with its fair share of slow starts early in the season, had the same problem Saturday night. The Tigers had to punt following each of their first three drives and two of those drives saw Clemson go three-and-out.
Clemson's receivers dropped several balls they normally catch, including one that almost certainly would have been a touchdown for freshman receiver Derion Kendrick.
Renfrow landed face first in the second quarter as he dove for a catch. He was down for several minutes and had to be helped off the field and escorted into the locker room with the help of two staff members. He didn't return to the field.
Turning point
d.When Lawrence and Ross connected to give Clemson first-and-goal positioning in the second quarter, which the Tigers immediately capitalized on, Clemson took its first lead of the night. When Etienne took off on a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, it officially put the game out of hand.
Looking ahead
It's rivalry week. Clemson hosts South Carolina on Saturday at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.