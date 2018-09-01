CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney made sure to point out earlier this week, that Furman's football team has indeed knocked off Clemson's in the past: 10 times to be exact.
But the last time the Paladins walked away from a Clemson matchup victorious was 1936 — when gas cost 10 cents a gallon, Franklin D. Roosevelt's fireside chats were comforting the nation and Swinney was still 33 years away from being born. Saturday certainly was not going to be the day the Paladins snapped their decades-long skid and Clemson performed about as expected, mixing in a flashy youth show with an established veteran group.
Swinney's football team, the deepest team he has ever had as a coach, pummeled the Paladins 48-7 in the Tigers' season opener with more than 80,000 on hand.
Kelly Bryant opened the game as the starting quarterback, Trevor Lawrence made his highly-anticipated debut and the Tigers never trailed in a game that was over only a few minutes after it started.
"It was just what we needed," said Swinney, who is 9-1 as a head coach in openers. "Both quarterbacks, I think they were almost identical."
What went right
On a scorching afternoon when all eyes were on the quarterbacks and everyone across the nation wanted to dissect Bryant and Lawrence's every move, both had their moments and Lawrence in particular was dominant. Success was not as immediate as it was for Lawrence in the spring game, when he threw a 50-yard touchdown in his first series, but the phenon newcomer threw the first touchdown pass of his career in the second quarter and sent Death Valley into a frenzy. Entering the game for Clemson's fourth series, it was in the Tigers' fifth series when Lawrence hit wide receiver Diondre Overton on a 6-yard bullet up the middle of the end zone to stretch Clemson's lead to 20-0. Just seconds earlier, he had connected deep with wide receiver Cornell Powell for 42 yards, proving his arm is as accurate and as strong as legend has it. He finished 9-15 with 137 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.1 yards per pass. Clemson's offense scored on four drives he led.
As for Bryant, the senior incumbent struggled early but had his best series to open the second half. After he connected deep with freshman Derion Kendrick — his deep ball is constantly criticized — he used his trademark legs to dash into the end zone on a 35-yard run in the third quarter. He finished 10-16 with 127 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.
Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers also proved his hard work on technique in both the receiving game and in punt return duties was worth it and kicker Greg Huegel proved he is back to true form following an ACL tear last season. He even matched a career-high with a 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. Last but not least, the Tigers now have plenty of meaningful tape to evaluate from freshmen. Freshman running back Lyn-J Dixon took off for 50 yards in just the second snap of his career in the third quarter and Clemson had touchdown plays from freshman receiver Justyn Ross and freshman tight end Braden Galloway.
What went wrong
Not much went wrong for Clemson against a Furman team the Tigers were leaps and bounds ahead of, but if there are two areas to knock, they would be: the fluidity of the offense through the first few series and Clemson's production on third down. Bryant looked out of sync to open the game with overthrown and underthrown balls running their course. Bryant can afford to have a slow start against the Paladins, but that won't work in the future. Texas A&M and its 102,000 screaming fans a week from now won't be as forgiving, nor will the ACC Atlantic Division. In terms of third down, Clemson was 4-12. That won't cut it against more staunch defenses.
Turning point
Clemson was always in command of this one, but perhaps the turning point came when the Tigers got on the board for the first time in the first quarter. After a couple of lackluster drives, Bryant connected with Rodgers for a 40-yard touchdown that breathed some life into a Clemson offense that needed it. Then, once Lawrence made his debut and put the Tigers up 20-0 in his second series, there was no turning back from there.
Looking ahead
Clemson will feel good knowing it still has two quarterbacks it can trust at Texas A&M in Week 2. One of Clemson's tougher road tests, this will be a game that will come up in October and into December when conversations about the College Football Playoff are in play. Not to mention, buckle up: Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher are reuniting, meeting for the first time on Fisher's new home turf as the head coach of the Aggies.