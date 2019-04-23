Clemson has added another brick to its 2020 football recruiting class as it continues to build one of the best groups of recruits in the nation.
On Tuesday, the Tigers received a commitment from defensive lineman Bryan Bresee of Damascus, Maryland. Bresee (6-5, 280) is athletic enough to play off the edge as a puss rusher but big and strong enough to play inside as a run stuffer. He is rated the No. 1 defensive line prospect by Rivals and No. 6 by ESPN.
Bresee focused his decision in the final weeks on Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia and Penn State. He made three recruiting visits to Clemson over the last six months, the most recent coming for the spring game earlier this month.
Bresee said earlier this year one of the reasons Clemson stood out to him was the history for developing defensive linemen for the NFL. Four from last year’s team are set to be drafted later this week.
“They have had some really great players and they have three that might go in the first round this year,” Bresee said. “That is big. Coach (Todd) Bates and Coach (Brent) Venables are doing a really good job.”
Bresee recorded 36 tackles with 13 sacks last season. He gives Clemson 12 commitments, three of them defensive linemen, for the 2020 class.