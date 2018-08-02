CLEMSON — Six months after Clemson's football season came to an end with Clemson-Alabama Part III in the College Football Playoff, it's time to head back to the gridiron for 2018, a season that is expected to culminate with the Tigers' fourth straight playoff berth.
The beginning of that new initiative starts Friday, when Clemson officially opens preseason practice. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 behind Alabama in the preseason coaches poll released Thursday, are loaded.
But there are still question marks for this Clemson team, regardless of the overall talent and depth. Here are five of them:
1. Who will start at quarterback?
This is the hot topic around the state and the country as both Clemson and Alabama find themselves in similar situations at the most important position on the field. For the Tigers, there is the proven incumbent, senior Kelly Bryant, and the flashy freshman, Trevor Lawrence. Will one of them win the starting job outright, or will the Tigers go to a dual quarterback system?
Clemson made it clear during the offseason that Bryant has earned the right to take the first-string snaps when camp begins. His performance from both last season and in the spring earned him that right, but coach Dabo Swinney has said Lawrence closed the gap over the course of the spring.
While Lawrence had the better spring game, at least one of Bryant's teammates said the senior from Calhoun Falls had the better overall spring. This month will be critical in making sense of everything.
2. Who will win the kicking battle?
Like the quarterback situation, this is considered a good problem to have. Clemson has more than one athlete who is capable of getting the job done.
Midway through last season, Alex Spence took over the kicking duties in the place of Greg Huegel, the starter who tore his ACL last September. Huegel was a walk-on turned two-time All-ACC kicker and All-American. Spence struggled with nerves in his debut, but was able to squash them at the end of the season and ultimately had his best game against Alabama in the playoff.
With Huegel now almost a full year removed from the injury, he has spent months getting healthy again and is expected to be ready to roll soon. His presence has prompted Spence to step it up in practice, to the point where Swinney has joked he needs to be asked less about the quarterbacks and more about the kickers.
Huegel would seem poised to win the job if he is as dominant as he was a season ago.
3. Is the secondary ready to go?
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said he would feel more comfortable about the depth in the secondary — particularly at the cornerback position — when a couple of new faces arrived on campus this summer. Those new faces are now here in the form of Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael.
Unlike the midyear enrollees who went through an entire spring and have a leg up on Clemson's system, Goodrich and McMichael are brand new to a system that they will only start officially learning on the field Friday.
The Tigers are in good hands with experienced defensive backs like Trayvon Mullen, Mark Fields and K'Von Wallace, but this is a position that will require all hands on deck, including the freshmen.
"I know what we’re capable of because I've seen a lot of those guys play, but you’ve got to go out and do it," Venables said. "The summer and the fall camp will be really big for that group."
4. Will Clemson utilize its tight ends?
Tee Higgins stole the show in the spring game for the wide receivers, Travis Etienne stole it in 2017 for the running backs and Clemson's quarterbacks will steal it this fall. But what about the tight ends?
Clemson's tight ends have not been as involved in the passing game and it seems reasonable that the Tigers would want to change that in 2018. Milan Richard, the starter in 2017, received Swinney's praises for the way he blocked. But Richard only caught 18 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown in all of 2017. Now that he is more experienced, it seems likely he will feel more comfortable in the passing game. Add Garrett Williams to the mix alongside Braden Galloway and Cannon Smith, it is obvious Clemson has options. The Tigers feel good about that depth, now it is a matter of continuing to develop it.
5. How will Tigers handle the hype?
Clemson players are adamant every week during the season about never looking past the next opponent and staying focused. But there is no denying it — this team knows it is going to be one of the nation's best. This group of young men (most between the ages of 18 and 22), can't help but think about the prospects of winning another national championship, and all of the distractions that come with it.
This is the time of year the football players go dark on social media, a self-imposed ban. They say goodbye to fans on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook until January.
There is no problem with confidence. Clemson coaches want their players to believe they will be back in the mix for a championship. But getting caught up in the hype can be trouble, and the Tigers will need to become experts at managing it.