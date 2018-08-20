Sugar Bowl Football

Alabama head coach Nick Saban (left) and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talk before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, where their teams met in a College Football Playoff game in January. File/AP

CLEMSON — For seven years straight, the Clemson football team has finished ranked either higher or equivalent to the preseason ranking at which the Tigers debuted in the Associated Press preseason poll. 

If Clemson is going to extend that streak to eight years, the Tigers only have two options: win the national championship or finish as the runner up. That's because the media believes Clemson is poised to contend for it all again and has the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll released Monday.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 — the same ranking Nick Saban's squad was given in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Following Clemson, national championship runner-up Georgia is at No. 3 with Wisconsin rounding out the top four. Ohio State is ranked fifth.

South Carolina is not ranked. The 25th spot went to LSU.

AP Preseason Top 25 

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Wisconsin

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Penn State

11. Michigan State

12. Notre Dame

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern California

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Virginia Tech

21. Central Florida

22. Boise State

23. Texas

24. Oregon

25. LSU

Grace Raynor's Top 25

(The Post and Courier's Grace Raynor is a voting member of the AP football panel)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Wisconsin

6. Washington

7. Ohio State

8. Miami

9. Auburn

10. Stanford 

11. Penn State

12. Notre Dame

13. Michigan State

14. Southern California

15. TCU

16. Virginia Tech

17. Michigan

18. Florida State

19. West Virginia

20. Central Florida

21. Mississippi State

22. Texas

23. N.C. State

24. LSU

25. South Carolina

