CLEMSON — For seven years straight, the Clemson football team has finished ranked either higher or equivalent to the preseason ranking at which the Tigers debuted in the Associated Press preseason poll.
If Clemson is going to extend that streak to eight years, the Tigers only have two options: win the national championship or finish as the runner up. That's because the media believes Clemson is poised to contend for it all again and has the Tigers ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll released Monday.
Alabama is ranked No. 1 — the same ranking Nick Saban's squad was given in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Following Clemson, national championship runner-up Georgia is at No. 3 with Wisconsin rounding out the top four. Ohio State is ranked fifth.
South Carolina is not ranked. The 25th spot went to LSU.
AP Preseason Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Georgia
4. Wisconsin
5. Ohio State
6. Washington
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Auburn
10. Penn State
11. Michigan State
12. Notre Dame
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern California
16. TCU
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Virginia Tech
21. Central Florida
22. Boise State
23. Texas
24. Oregon
25. LSU
