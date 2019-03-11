Clemson staged another junior day for the 2020 football recruiting class and beyond on Saturday. The Tigers attracted prospects from up and down the East Coast, the Southeast and as far west as Texas. Here are some of the top notes from the day:
The Tigers offered running back Kobe Pryor of Cedartown, Ga. He also has an offer from South Carolina, along with other Power 5 schools. Clemson also brought in wide receivers Xzavier Henderson of Miami) and Julian Fleming of Catawissa, Pa. They are two of the most heavily recruited receivers nationally in the 2020 class.
Nationally recruited safety RJ Mickens of Southlake, Tex., also was in. He's the son of former NFL cornerback Ray Mickens.
Three others with Clemson offers who visited were offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin of Buford, Ga., wide receiver EJ Williams of Phenix City, Ala., and offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes of Raleigh. McLaughlin has offers from the Tigers and USC and has both in his top five. Williams has made several visit to Clemson and has the Tigers high on his list. And Mayes also has offers from Auburn, Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.
Offensive tackle Graham Barton (6-5, 280) of Brentwood, Tenn., also was in Clemson. His reported offers include Mississippi State, Louisville, Duke, Virginia, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Washington State. Tight end Diego Lamonica (6-5, 227) of Miami checked out the Tigers as well Saturday. His top reported offers thus far are Syracuse, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Oregon.
Cheraw wide receiver Jalen Coit also was in for the junior day. He has a number of major offers but not from Clemson or USC at this point. Virginia Tech offered last week.
De'Rickey Wright of Attallah, Ala., also visited. The Tigers like him as a safety but have not yet offered. USC has offered him as a linebacker.
Clemson target cornerback Darion Green-Warren of Santa Ana, Calif., decommitted from Oklahoma. He visited Clemson and Georgia last week.
Offensive lineman Brady Ward (6-7, 315) of Mobile, Ala., visited Clemson last week. He also visited Clemson last season. Ward also visited Alabama this month and was offered. He also has offers from Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida and others.
Tight end Cane Berrong (Class of 2021) of Hartwell, Ga., visited Clemson last week. Alabama offered him Friday.
Wide receiver Michael Wyman of Greensboro, N.C., has had USC’s attention for a long time, and the Gamecocks have had his as well. He made unofficial visits in January and February and plans to return for another unofficial visit for the spring game April 6th.
Wyman also has set his official visit with the Gamecocks for May 31. He said his last visit to USC was especially good.
“It was a great visit, one of the best visits I’ve been on so far,” Wyman said. “Great atmosphere. Visit went well.” Gamecock head coach Will Muschamp and receivers coach Bryan McClendon have followed up on that visit with regular communication with Wyman.
"They just show me mad love,” Wyman said. “I fit in perfectly, as a matter of fact, because they need big receivers to turn up their offense even more. Their offense did pretty good the last couple of seasons, so having a big receiver just adds on to the money. They are one of my top five schools or so.”
Wyman said he’s actually working on putting together a top 12 which he will unveil the end of this month. He said USC definitely will be among the dozen. He also cited Auburn, Oregon, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia Tech and East Carolina as others coming after him hard.
Mauldin cornerback Andru Phillips was at Clemson Saturday. The Tigers have not yet offered but there is high interest. He recently picked up offers from N.C. State, Tennessee and Louisville.
Phillips said Clemson’s secondary coaches Mike Reed and Mickey Conn have had positive conversations with him. “They like me a lot, I know that for sure,” he said. “They like me at corner and nickel. That’s what most schools are recruiting me as, corner or nickel."
Phillips also has visited North Carolina and Wake Forest and he has set an official visit with Kentucky for April 5. He said he is not hearing from USC.
Running back Rahjai Harris of Byrnes has yet to break through with Power 5 offers while holding offers from East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Memphis. That could change down the road but for now he’s happy with the attention he’s receiving.
“I can’t complain, I’m blessed,” Harris said. “It’s in God’s hands. I don’t really complain about it, I just go to work. I look at it as a blessing.”
He said Charlotte and Georgia State also are showing interest but right now Memphis and East Carolina are coming at him the hardest. He plans to visit Charlotte this weekend.
Cornerback Art Green of St. Louis and Hutchinson (Kan.) JC has picked up steam on the recruiting trail since early offers from USC and Arkansas State. Some of his more recent offers were Tennessee, Houston, Rutgers, Louisville, Illinois, Nebraska and Arizona State.
The Gamecocks checked out film of Green, who had six interceptions as a freshman, and saw enough to offer. “First time talking to them was three days before offering me,” Green said. “Coach Robinson told me he watched my film and that he liked it, he liked my size and athleticism. And since I played receiver in high school, I’ve kind of got a one up on most DBs because I have ball skills. And then I talked to coach Muschamp and he said he can’t wait to get me on campus to see everything.”
Clemson offered linebacker Mohamed Kaba of Clinton, N.C. He also has a USC offer. He has had a top five of USC, Tennessee, North Carolina, NC State and Duke.
USC made the top 10 with DE Myles Murphy of Greensboro, N.C. The others on his list are Oklahoma, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, LSU and NC State.
USC target safety Brian Branch of Tyrone, Ga., was offered by Florida. USC target offensive lineman Javion Cohen was offered by Texas A&M.
USC offered tight end Kole Taylor (6-6, 225) of Grand Junction, Colo., defensive tackle Gary Smith (6-2, 295) of Shelbyville, Tenn., linebacker Trey Shaw (6-5, 205) of Notasulga, Ala., and 2021 defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie of Kernersville, N.C.
Basketball
One of the top unsigned basketball players in the 2019 class is Columbia native Christian Brown (6-6) who is attending Oak Hill Prep in Virginia this season. Brown continues to weigh his options as he looks toward the April signing period.
One of those options is Oklahoma State.That official visit was the fourth taken by Brown. He also has seen Clemson, Georgia and UNLV.
He recently made an unofficial visit to USC and met afterwards with the coaching staff. That same weekend, Frank Martin made an in-home visit with Brown and his mom.
PJ Hall (6-9) of Dorman played the last game of his junior season March 1 at the Colonial Life Arena while helping lead the Cavaliers to a third straight state championship. Saturday he was back at the scene of the triumph on an unofficial visit for USC's Senior Day win over Georgia.
Hall was joined by 2020 teammate point guard Myles Tate. Dillon Jones of Keenan and Quentin Hodge of Lakewood were also in for visits. Hall said the visit kept the Gamecocks in a solid place with him.
"Not necessarily move the needle because my standing with them is pretty high and I like them a lot," he said.
"If it would have moved the needle it would have put them pretty high on my list. I like them a lot."
Hall said he doesn't have any more visits planned right now though he's thinking of taking an unofficial visit to Marquette. Hall said at this point four of his official visits probably will be USC, Clemson, Tennessee and Florida.