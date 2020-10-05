Clemson football adds Dutch Fork quarterback already committed to Tigers for baseball

Multi-sport star Will Taylor of Dutch Fork High School, who committed to Clemson for baseball more than a year ago, announced last week that he is adding his name to the Tigers' list of football commitments for the class of 2021.

Taylor (5-11, 170) plays quarterback at Dutch Fork, but expects to become a receiver at Clemson, where he also plans to pursue his baseball career.

“I’m just very thankful for the opportunity to play both sports,” Taylor said. “I felt like it was time to go ahead and get it out there. That’s where I want to go, so that’s what I decided.”

Already having made the decision to attend Clemson, Taylor did not need much of a selling job from receivers coach Tyler Grisham or head coach Dabo Swinney. He had been to Clemson football camps, so he knew the basics of the program and the university.

“The family, the culture, the coaching staffs — football and baseball — are great. It’s just different than any place I’ve ever visited or been to,” he said.

Taylor played for Ben Lippen School before transferring to Dutch Fork and last season he passed for 1,647 yards and rushed for 1,549 yards and 19 touchdowns. Taylor will play in the outfield for Monte Lee’s baseball team. He could be an early pick in the 2021 MLB Draft but right now his plan is to enroll at Clemson in June.

Four-star safety Andrew Mukuba of Austin, Texas, announced a commitment to Clemson over hometown Texas and LSU.

Mukuba has never visited Clemson, so he made his decision in favor of the Tigers not based on facilities and a feeling for the campus, but rather on his relationship developed over time with Dabo Swinney and defensive assistants Brent Venables and Mickey Conn.

“Just the relationship I had with the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball and the head coach,” Mukuba said. “That stood out to me the most. They just told me they really liked my versatility on the defensive side of the ball. They felt like I can play any position in the secondary and they felt like I’m their type of player."

Mukuba gives the Tigers 17 pledges for the 2021 class, which is expected to top off at 18. Last season Mukuba had 26 tackles with 2 interceptions. He also plays receiver and caught 33 passes for 641 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tight end Michael Trigg of Lake Wales, Fla., has set Oct. 11 for his college commitment announcement, and he is down to South Carolina, LSU and Southern Cal. He had visited the two SEC programs earlier. This past weekend he and his family made the trek to the West Coast for a peak at Southern Cal.

The NCAA dead period prevents Trigg from meeting with any of the Southern Cal coaches, so he and his family did the best they could to get a good feel for the school and the city.

As for the other USC, Trigg said Gamecock coaches Bobby Bentley and Joe Cox are regular callers, and head coach Will Muschamp is a daily texter.

“They know it’s getting close to my commitment time, so they are contacting me a little more than they usually do,” Trigg said. “They’re trying to make our relationship even stronger than what we have to make me feel more comfortable if I decide to go there. They are telling me just to make the decision for myself. Don’t feel pressured. Think of it as a life decision, not a right now decision.”

Trigg also is a major college prospect in basketball and will play both sports in college. And all three schools want him badly in that sport. And the quality of each basketball program will be considered as well.

“I pretty much like all of them even,” said Trigg, who plans to announce his decision via video.

USC has a dearth of quality wide receivers in the program right now. Some of the young guys could develop in time, but Muschamp is still shopping for someone who can beat man coverage and make big plays down the field. He has five receivers committed in his 2021 class, and he might make it six later this fall after offering Rodarius Thomas of Eufaula, Ala.

Muschamp was the first Power Five head coach to offer Thomas, and he was greatly appreciative. “It was amazing,” Thomas said. “This summer I was in touch with Coach (Joe) Cox and I was like, it would be great to receive an offer from ya’ll, and he was like, it’s coming, just be patient."

Last season, his first playing football, Thomas had 45 catches for 957 yards and 14 touchdowns. This season he has 30 catches for 541 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also has offers from Coastal Carolina, Austin Peay, Missouri State, North Alabama, South Alabama, Tennessee Tech, Tennessee State and Western Kentucky. He said he’s also hearing from Ole Miss, Florida State and TCU.

In the 2022 class, the Gamecocks are hot after wide receiver Jaleel Skinner (6-5, 205) of Greer. Skinner, who could end up at tight end in college, went into his junior season with 30 career catches for 511 yards and 6 touchdowns. He is rated a 4-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 3 tight end nationally in his class.

Skinner’s most recent offer was from Duke. USC was his first, and he has also received offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Miami, Appalachian State, Florida and Georgia Tech.

Clemson and Ohio State are two other high-profile programs he’s hearing from.

“I’m 100 percent open. I’ll give any college a chance,” Skinner said. “I picked up a Duke offer a couple of days ago. I’ve been talking to a couple, but I haven’t narrowed anything down. Florida State, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State. I’m talking to them a lot.”

Gaffney High School coach Dan Jones said Friday night that defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins told him he plans to announce his commitment on Nov. 6. He has a top four of USC, Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina. Ingram-Dawkins also picked up an offer from Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

Basketball

Clemson target Lucas Taylor (6-6) of Wake Forest, N.C., said he will announce his commitment Friday. Some of his other offers are Miami, Connecticut, Virginia Tech, Marquette, Murray State, VCU, Ohio State and Wake Forest.

Clemson target D’Marco Dunn (6-3) of Fayetteville, N.C., committed to North Carolina.