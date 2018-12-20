CLEMSON — Clemson lost some high-profile battles for offensive linemen this week but landed a major coup Thursday when 6-4, 265-pound guard Will Putnam of Tampa picked the Tigers over Florida State and Auburn.
Putnam is No. 116 on ESPN's list of national prospects for the class of 2019. He gave the Tigers their third offensive line signee in two days.
Putnam is the No. 5 offensive guard in the nation and the state of Florida's No. 19 overall player.
"I want to thank all the college coaches out there that recruited me," said Putnam, who is also a state championship-winning wrestler. "It's been a really long recruiting process.
"It's been a really tough recruiting process for me in all, but I'm really excited to be a Clemson Tiger."