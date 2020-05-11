Clemson focuses on two-sport star in its quarterback search for 2021 recruiting class

Clemson continues to look for a quarterback for the 2021 recruiting class after missing on its first two targets.

Last week, the Tigers offered Bubba Chandler of Bogart, Ga., who has been committed to Georgia for baseball. Clemson had made offers to two more highly rated prospects in five-star Caleb Williams and four-star Christian Veilleux, but both choose other schools. So Clemson coaches began talking with Chandler and Lucas Coley of San Antonio before deciding to focus on Chandler.

“Well, it was surreal,” Chandler said. “Talking to Dabo (Swinney) and him saying the words, ‘Bubba Chandler you’re a baller and you now have a scholarship here’ we’re probably some of the coolest words I’ve ever heard. I will deeply consider being a Tiger.”

Clemson is the first major football offer for Chandler, who has offers from Elon, Gardner-Webb, Western Kentucky, Mercer, Troy and Charlotte. Now with the football offer from Clemson, Chandler plans to talk with baseball coach Monte Lee about the possibility of playing both sports.

"I would like to visit (Clemson) before (a decision). I can’t give you an exact date but it should be summer,” said Chandler, who is also getting interest from Louisville.

Chandler, whose given name is Roy, last season passed for 2,098 yards, completing 167 of 220 attempts (75 percent) with 27 touchdowns. He also rushed for over 500 yards with 4 touchdowns.

In baseball, the right-handed pitcher and shortstop was 2-0 with 16 strikeouts in 7 innings, and was batting .435 with 2 homer runs, 5 doubles and 16 RBIs.

Clemson also has been in touch with Coley, a three-star recruit and the No. 19 dual-threat quarterback in the country. He had planned to announce a commitment earlier this month but has put that off at the request of Tigers quarterback coach Brandon Streeter.

“Coach Streeter asked me to push the (commitment) date back,” Coley said. “They said I stood out on film to them and they want to continue to recruit me heavily. We talked for an hour a few days ago. Coach Streeter said they only have one guy offered and they went back and looked at film and I really jumped out to them."

Coley's list of offers includes Vanderbilt, Arkansas, UNLV, Washington State, USF, UTEP, San Diego State, Nevada, Coastal Carolina, Western Kentucky, Rice and Missouri State

Four-star safety Khari Gee of Atlanta has named a final two of Clemson and LSU from a list that also includes Florida State, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Florida, North Carolina, Southern Cal, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Virginia Tech and Kentucky.

“I put it out to just narrow down my options,” Gee said. “There were so many coaches hitting me up. I think this is going to make it easier for me to make a decision. I feel like those two schools are just the best fits for me."

Gee had 58 tackles and broke up 6 passes last season. He’s the 17th-ranked safety in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 28 prospect in Georgia.

Four-star cornerback Nathaniel Wiggins of Atlanta announced his top eight schools and Clemson made the cut. The Tigers are joined by Southern Cal, Florida, Texas, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Oregon. Some of his other offers were USC, Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, N.C. State, Ole Miss and UCF.

While Clemson ranks high on his list, Wiggins currently has another school at the top.

“Southern Cal,” Wiggins said. “I’ve always wanted to play on the West Coast, like in Cali."

Wiggins is ranked the No. 11 athlete in the country and the No. 19 prospect in Georgia. He also can play safety and corner.

South Carolina recruiter Bobby Bentley continues to dig away at recruits in Alabama and he has gotten himself into solid position with wide receiver Malachi Bennett of Fairfield, Ala. Bennett has the Gamecocks in his top eight along with Texas A&M, Ole Miss, UAB, Louisville, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Bennett has not yet visited USC and he and Bentley are working towards making that happen.

“Me and the coaches are building a relationship with each other, getting to know each other better, and just trying to get down to campus once everything is over,” Bennett said. “Coach Bentley talks about my athleticism, how physical I am, my route running, and he said I could fit into the receiving group they have and make it better.”

Bennett, the nephew of former Vanderbilt star Earl Bennett who played in the NFL, said USC, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss have been recruiting him the hardest to the point, but there’s a long way to go in the process for him.

“I’m just trying to take it all in and stuff like that,” Bennett said. “They (USC) want to get me down there first and then he (Bentley) said we can go from there,” Bennett said.

Bennett has taken unofficial visits to Tennessee, Ole Miss, UAB, Alabama and Florida State. Bennett is rated a three-star prospect and is ranked 60th nationally among receivers.

New USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and new running backs coach Des Kitchings think they have found someone who could add the speed dimension to their attack. The Gamecocks have offered running back Antario Brown of Savannah, and they are the first to do so.

Speed and size are Brown’s greatest assets. He was timed in the 40 at 4.3 seconds at a prospect camp in February, and in the 2019 outdoor season in Georgia, he ran a personal best 11.06 in the 100 meters in the region track meet. USC’s recruiting of Brown just started and the relationship between the two sides is still developing.

“We have been talking for about a week now,” Brown said. “Coach (Mike) Bobo hit me, Coach (Des) Kitchings. They just hit me, telling me how I would be for the program. Obviously they liked my film. It just went from there."

Brown played in seven games last season and rushed for 1,008 yards. He also had 500 yards receiving. His best game came against Benedictine when he rushed for 280 yards on 22 carries, had 4 catches for 119 yards and scored 4 touchdowns.

Three-star defensive end Travali Price of Lincolnton, N.C., has long held an offer from USC. Last week, the Gamecocks offered his half-brother, fullback Jayden Tate. The two would love to play together in college and the Gamecocks are one of the programs offering that opportunity.

Price has been hearing regularly from Gamecock coaches.

“I hear from them about once a week,” Price said. “They are just telling me how they want me and how I'll fit in."

Price said the opportunity to play college ball with his brother would be a major consideration.

“It’s a big factor,” he said. “I’ve been playing with my brother sense we were six, so it is very important.”

Tate is not as heavily recruited as Price in terms of offers, but USC, N.C. State and Louisville have offered Tate. Price's other offers include Kansas State, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, UCF, Penn State, Virginia, Arizona State, Missouri, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Tennessee, Duke and East Carolina.

Price is ranked the No. 22 weakside defensive end in the country in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 19 prospect in North Carolina. He’s coming off a season of 84 tackles with 21 for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Price said he and his brother will sign in December and both will enroll in January.

USC is in the final six with offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild of Cumming, Ga. The Gamecocks are joined on the list by LSU, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and Auburn. USC was one of his early offers dating back to 2019 and he has built a strong relationship with Gamecocks offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

Clemson is in the top 15 with five-star offensive lineman Tristan Leigh of Fairfax, Va. The others on his list are Georgia, Florida State, Virginia, LSU, Florida, Virginia Tech, Miami, Penn State, Oklahoma, Maryland, UCF, Ohio State, Alabama and Southern Cal.

Safety Kamren Kinchens of Miami, who has USC and Clemson offers, named a top five of LSU, Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Auburn.

One-time Clemson target cornerback Philip Riley of Valrico, Fla., committed to Notre Dame.

Linebacker Danny Stutsman, who had an offer from USC, committed to Oklahoma.

USC target tight end Elijah Arroyo of Frisco, Tex., committed to Miami.

Safety De’Shawn Rucker of Tallahassee, who has Clemson and USC offers, committed to Tennessee.

Running back Cody Brown of Lilburn, Ga., who has a USC offer, committed to Tennessee.

Clemson baseball commitment Lonnie White of Malvern, Penn., has switched his commitment to Penn State for football.

Dawson Coleman of Beaufort Academy plans to join USC this fall as a preferred a walk-on as a wide receiver or tight end.

Chesnee quarterback Jacob Kimbrell committed to Wofford for the 2020 class.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones set Aug. 5 for his commitment date. He’s narrowed his list to USC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Greenville quarterback Andre Goodman committed to Appalachian State. He’s the son of former USC and NFL star corner Andre Goodman.

Basketball

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell has dotted his roster with Columbia-area talent and Friday he dropped an offer into the hands of 6-3 point guard Joshua Beadle of Cardinal Newman.

“They’ve been recruiting me for a while, and I’ve been to a few games,” Beadle said. “I went last year to the game they played Notre Dame and the game they played USC."

Wake Forest also recently offered Beadle. The coach handling his recruiting for the new Demon Deacon staff is none other than USC’s all-time leading scorer B.J. McKie.

“I was really thankful for that because he told me when we were on the phone, he said he ‘s not offering me just because I’m from Columbia and he’s not offering all the Columbia kids as well, but he really likes me personally, not just from a basketball standpoint,” Beadle said.

Beadle also has offers from VCU, UNC-Wilmington, Wofford, College of Charleston, Charleston Southern, Presbyterian, Upstate, East Tennessee, Furman, N.C. A&T and Saint Louis.

USC also is recruiting him, but Frank Martin has not made an offer.

Last season Beadle averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game.

Clemson also offered D’Marco Dunn of Fayetteville, N.C. Vanderbilt, Xavier, ECU, VCU, Wichita State, USF, Texas, Houston, Marquette and Appalachian State are some of his other offers.

Jacobi Wright of Legacy Charter in Greenville added an offer from USF. USC also was a recent offer.

Wright said he and USC's Martin talk a lot about how his style of play.

“He says a lot about the fit,” Wright said. “He says I’m the perfect fit for what he’s built in the program and what the team needs when I would come in."

Wright’s former Legacy Charter teammate is Gamecock sophomore forward Jalyn McCreary, who was a contributor off the bench as a freshman. Wright said the two have talked about McCreary’s first season with the Gamecocks and he’s given him some insight.

“I definitely have a good relationship with Jalyn,” Wright said. “He had a good freshman year. I talked to him a little bit, asking him some questions about the school. It’s good to have a player that’s been through it just to see a different view of things. That kind of impacts it (his decision) a little bit.”

Wright said USC, DePaul, Charlotte and Winthrop are the four schools working him the hardest. He also has offers from St. John’s, the College of Charleston, Elon and Tennessee State.