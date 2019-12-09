Clemson added another big offensive lineman to its list of commitments for the upcoming recruiting class.

Trent Howard, a 6-4, 285-pounder from Birmingham, Ala., committed to the Tigers on Friday, one day after withdrawing his commitment from Georgia Tech. He becomes the Tigers' sixth offensive lineman committed for the 2020 class.

Howard had a connection to Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney through his father, who was teammates with Swinney at Alabama in the early 1990s.

Besides Clemson and Georgia Tech, some of the other listed Power Five offers for him are Boston College, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State and Wake Forest.

“They believe I am a great fit and my best days of football are ahead of me,” Howard said. “We have not discussed much, but I believe I will be an interior lineman. They have said they like my mobility and the way I finish blocks.”

Howard joins an offensive line class for Clemson that includes John Williams of Canton, Ga.; Walker Parks of Lexington, Ky.; Paul Tchio of Alpharetta, Ga.; Mitchell Mayes of Raleigh; and Bryn Tucker of Knoxville, Tenn. The six offensive linemen in the class equal the total of offensive linemen the Tigers signed in the last two classes combined. Howard plans to sign with the Tigers on Dec. 18, the first day of the early signing period.

One-time Clemson target Arian Smith, a wide receiver from Lakeland, Fla., is down to Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

According to Rivals West Coast analyst Adam Gorney, linebacker Justin Flowe of Upland, Calif., plans to take an official visit to Southern Cal this weekend. He has taken official visits to Clemson, Miami and Oregon.

Clemson last week offered defensive back Kendall Dennis of Lakeland, Fla. He has taken official visits to Nebraska and Oklahoma and is scheduled to visit Clemson this weekend. Dennis also has offers from Miami, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and others.

USC commitment defensive lineman Alex Huntley of Hammond won’t sign this month but he is locked in with the Gamecocks. He made the comments to Chris Dearing of The State after winning the Richland County Mr. Football Award on Thursday night.

USC target running back Len’Neth Whitehead of Athens, Ga., took an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. He has also visited USC and Tennessee officially and he’s down to those three schools. He plans to sign this month.

USC’s involvement with defensive end Yaya Diaby (6-4 255) continues to be hot and an official visit to Columbia is set for January. Diaby is a native of Riverdale, Ga., and was the leading tackler for his team this season with 58 tackles. He also had 16 tackles for loss and 5 sacks.

He’s a recruit whose stock has steadily climbed throughout the season to the point he has numerous major offers to choose from. This past weekend, Diaby took an official visit to Kansas State. This weekend he’s set to see West Virginia. He also has Tennessee, Utah, Texas Tech, Central Florida, Houston and Arizona working him for visits. He will not sign early, so he’ll have time for more visits in January and could set two more besides the one to USC.

USC added another target to its 2020 recruiting board last week when Will Muschamp offered wide receiver Ger-Cari Caldwell of Northwestern. The Shrine Bowl selection is a former East Carolina commitment. Along with USC, he’s also added offers from Duke, N.C. State, Wake Forest and Baylor.

Caldwell grew up a Gamecock fan and he was thrilled to get the offer.

“This offer is big time,” Caldwell said. “It’s close to home and I’ll be playing at a high level. South Carolina likes my ability to catch the ball at the highest point. They also love my breakaway speed (4.48) once the ball is in my hands."

Caldwell had 51 catches for 744 yards and 7 touchdowns this season. He did not make it in for a game this season thought he was invited for the Clemson game. He did attend a camp at USC last summer.

The offer might have come a little later in the process, but Caldwell is glad that it did.

“South Carolina is actually my dream school,” Caldwell said. “I had dreams about getting this offer. I dreamed of even going to the school. I have thought about it (committing) but I’m going to wait for a second, but I am thinking about committing."

Highly touted 2021 offensive lineman Micah Morris (6-4, 316) of Kingsland, Ga., reaffirmed his top six last week: USC, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Florida. Morris plans to announce his college decision Dec. 17 and then shut down his recruiting. The Gamecocks were the first program to offer him and that has stuck with him throughout the process.

“South Carolina was the first school that offered me, so the relationship that I have with South Carolina has been the one that I’ve had longer than with any other school,” Morris said. “I’ve been going there since I was a freshman, so it’s just the bond I’ve made with the staff.”

Morris visited all of his finalists this season with Auburn getting the last visit for the Iron Bowl.

Another highly regarded 2021 offensive lineman, Tommy Brockermeyer of Fort Worth, Texas, has Clemson in his top five along with Texas, Alabama, LSU and Auburn.

USC 2021 target tight end Bryson Nesbit of Charlotte was offered by Penn State. Some of his other offers are USC, Duke, N.C. State, Florida, Virginia, Louisville, North Carolina, LSU and Maryland. He visited the Gamecocks multiple times during the season. His father is former Gamecock offensive lineman Jamar Nesbit.

USC handed out two more offers last week to 2021 prospects in the Atlanta area. One went to Nathaniel Wiggins, a receiver and defensive back from Grady High School, and the other to cornerback Demarko Williams of Westlake.

Wiggins also was offered Wednesday by Mississippi State, and has offers from UAB, Pitt and Liberty.

Williams has offers from Oregon, Minnesota, Toledo and Wake Forest.

USC last week also offered 2021 cornerback Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Ga., and 2021 defensive back Damond Harmon of Highland Springs, Va.

USC has not recruited the state of Oklahoma much over the years, but tight ends coach Bobby Bentley identified a target he likes in Andre Dollar (6-5, 222) of Mustang. Dollar has been offered at this point by Liberty, Georgia Southern, Evangel and Southern Miss, but his list is expected to grow with Power Five offers over the coming months.

For now, he’s happy to get that first big-time offer from the Gamecocks.

“I’ve grown up watching SEC football, so it was an amazing feeling to receive it,” Dollar said. “They’ve been in touch for a couple months, so when it was finalized, I felt thankful and appreciative. I like how South Carolina incorporates tight ends into their offense in many ways."

Dollar also has taken visits to Georgia, Oklahoma and Stanford.

Fort Dorchester defensive tackle Brandon Johnson committed to Navy.

Basketball

Terrance Williams (6-6) of Washington, D.C., decommitted from Georgetown on Thursday. He was a USC target before he committed. He took official visits in May and June to Stanford, Virginia, Notre Dame, DePaul and Georgetown.