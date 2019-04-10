When Deborah Thompson’s son asked her if she wanted to meet Dabo Swinney, it was a no-brainer.
The Summerville native has been a Clemson Tiger fan her entire life, dating back to the days when her parents would load up the camper and make the four-hour drive on game days.
So, yes, Thompson and company made the much shorter drive Wednesday to the North Charleston Convention Center for the Lowcountry leg of Clemson’s annual Prowl and Growl tour. But she had one condition.
“I told my son we needed to be on time because I didn’t want to wait in the long line,” she said, after getting her picture taken with the Swinney.
It turned out to be a good strategy. Clemson faithful quickly packed the large banquet room, forming a line that stretched from one corner to the other.
Up at the front, fans enjoyed the projector screen, which featured a disgruntled Nick Saban during Clemson's 44-16 blowout of Alabama in January’s national title game.
That second title in three years has made this Prowl and Growl tour even more special, Swinney said. This is the 10th year he’s visited cities around the state to shake hands, take pictures and listen to fans, as they tell him where they were when Clemson won it all.
At this point, Swinney added, he’s seen toddlers grow into teenagers through these trips, and has formed bonds with some of the more memorable faces.
“It’s grown and gotten bigger,” he said. “It’s neat to hear everybody’s story. And being on the road for 10 years, you just get to know a lot of these people.”
While many of the attendees were born into purple and orange, local resident Shawn Elliott adopted the team. He and his wife and kids were some of the first to meet Swinney on Wednesday.
Up until six years ago, Elliott didn’t have a college team. But the fandom from neighbors eventually forced him to check out a couple of games. Then, he got hooked.
“The energy and how Dabo is with his players…the energy he portrays on and off the field…that’s what made me become a fan,” Elliott said.
Swinney wasn’t the only Clemson coach in Charleston on Wednesday. Shimmy Gray-Miller, the school’s assistant women’s basketball coach, was also taking pictures with fans. As was Brad Brownell, the men’s basketball coach.
Visiting various cities, Brownell is humbled by those who follow Tiger hoops in addition to football.
That didn’t always seem to be the case, but the Prowl and Growl has changed a lot of that.
“Creating these friends of our program is one of the reasons we’ve been able to get a new facility,” Brownell said. “So it means a lot to meet them and thank them for what they do for us.”