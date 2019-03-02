GREENVILLE — One team waited for the big hit, the other settled for smaller hits hoping they would turn into big innings.
The other won.
Clemson whipped South Carolina 11-5 in the second of the three-game rivalry series Saturday, evening it at one win each and setting up another winner-take-all showdown Sunday. The Gamecocks (8-2) and No. 14 Tigers (8-2) will meet at noon Sunday at Columbia’s Founders Park to settle the series, one that Clemson has won the last four years.
And the last three started with a loss in Game 1, followed by a win in Greenville. Many followed the same script as Saturday — let USC make mistakes while Clemson limited its own.
“We found a way to respond,” Clemson coach Monte Lee said. “And just kept tacking on runs, tacking on runs, tacking on runs.”
The Tigers scored seven of their runs with two outs as they drew the Gamecocks into their game plan, built on getting a man on and moving him over. Clemson erased a 2-0 deficit when Jordan Greene singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and then scored on an off-target throw from USC catcher Luke Berryhill.
Three home runs helped the Tigers’ cause as starter Dylan Harley again couldn’t give USC a quality start, failing to go five innings for the third straight week. The Gamecocks’ bullpen, extended already due to having to throw six innings Friday, never could get the big out in the middle innings.
“That was the difference in the game,” USC coach Mark Kingston said. “Our pitchers that threw today were not as sharp as they had been.”
The Gamecocks, despite having the blueprint of how to manufacture runs in the other dugout, continued to wait for the big swing, as T.J. Hopkins had in the first inning with his second homer of the series. They had their opportunities, too — two on with two outs in the fourth, bases loaded with no outs in the sixth, two on with two outs in the seventh.
The results?
Runner picked off of second. One run around three outs on seven pitches. Popup.
Clemson pitcher Davis Sharpe gave up four runs in 32/3 innings but stayed in the game as a designated hitter. He scored two runs with one hit and one RBI a day after he struck out four times, including the final time as USC took Game 1.
The Gamecocks head back to Columbia in a familiar situation — win or lose the series for a fifth consecutive year. They do have an advantage this time, as starter Reid Morgan has been USC’s best starting pitcher this year.
That, the possibility of Game 1 hero Brett Kerry available and a fully rested Sawyer Bridges to close gives USC a dose of confidence on the mound.
“Reid’s our guy,” USC pitcher Daniel Lloyd said. “We’re planning on beating them.”
Mlodzinski out indefinitely
Kingston confirmed that Carmen Mlodzinski, USC’s Friday pitcher the first three weeks of the season, is out at least six weeks after breaking a metatarsal in his left foot at Clemson on Friday.
The Gamecocks don’t have an immediate answer for what they’ll do before next weekend’s series hosting Valparaiso, but moving Morgan around or using an “opener” (a pitcher that only throws the first inning or so) seem the likely options.