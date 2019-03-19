CLEMSON — Four Clemson players netted double-figures in a game for the 10th time this season, led by Marcquise Reed’s game-high 24 points, en route to a 75-69 victory over Wright State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.
Elijah Thomas, who eclipsed 1,000 points in his career, posted 17, including 12 in the second half. David Skara narrowly missed a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds – including finishing 4-for-8 from beyond the arc. Clyde Trapp reached double-figures for the seventh time this season with 12 points.
After racing out to a 16-2 lead in the opening minutes of the game, the contest settled in and both teams were knotted at 33 after the opening stanza.
The Tigers (20-13) shot 52.2 percent from the field in the second half, including 57.1 percent from beyond the arc. Clemson hit 12 of 16 free throws to help seal the victory.
Clemson trailed 47-41 with 13:55 to go before going on a 14-3 run to take a 55-50 advantage over the Raiders (21-14).
Late in the contest the Tigers were down 62-60 before using an 8-2 run to retake the lead.
Bill Wampler had 17 points for the Raiders (21-14). Loudon Love added 14 points and nine rebounds. Cole Gentry had 13 points and seven rebounds.
The winner of Wichita State and Furman awaits the Tigers in the second round.