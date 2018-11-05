CLEMSON — Clemson and Duke's football teams will meet in Death Valley on Nov. 17 for an ACC Atlantic-Coastal showdown, but fans will have to wait for a game-time announcement.
The ACC announced kickoff is on a six-day hold, meaning television networks are still trying to decide which time slot they prefer for maximum viewership.
Clemson is playing in primetime Saturday against Boston College for only the second time this season.
The Tigers are 9-0, 6-0 in the ACC and on the way to a fourth straight College Football Playoff.
Duke is currently 6-3 and 2-3 in the ACC.