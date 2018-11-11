CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney insists he does not care what time his No. 2 Clemson football team plays each week, but his players have been itching for a night game under the lights in Death Valley, and now that is finally coming to fruition.
As late Saturday night turned into early Sunday morning, the ACC announced that the No. 2 Tigers will host David Cutcliffe and his Duke football team at 7 p.m. at Death Valley on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Clemson, now 10-0 and 7-0, has already locked up the ACC Atlantic Division title thanks to a 27-7 win at Boston College on Saturday night. Matching up with Duke, an ACC Coastal team, will have no bearing on Clemson's conference championship hopes, but as always, the Tigers need to win to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt.
Duke is 7-3, 3-3 ACC and is coming off of a 42-35 win versus rival North Carolina on Saturday.
"This is just a special group that's got a lot of experience and they're leading every single day," Swinney said of his team after the Boston College win. "Really cool to get the division win here."