CLEMSON — Six weeks ago, K’Von Wallace took his seat at Clemson’s indoor football facility, leaned into the crop of microphones set up before him and issued a bold dare to any and every opposing offense on the Tigers’ schedule.
The junior safety had heard the storylines about Clemson’s secondary — it’s thin, it’s the weakest part of the Tigers’ vaunted defense — and he wanted to clear the air. He wanted everyone to know that he feared no team’s passing game — even after Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond had lit up the Tigers for 430 passing yards the game prior.
Go ahead, throw it, was Wallace's message.
“What I’ve got to say about it, (is) just keep trying us,” he said. “I love quarterbacks that throw the ball.
“If any team feels like they can expose us (with) the deep ball, I feel like they should go ahead and try it.”
N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley did try Saturday afternoon in Clemson’s 41-7 thrashing of the Wolfpack. And in the second quarter, when he took a snap at the 50-yard line with his Wolfpack trailing 21 points, it was Wallace who decided to put his money where his mouth was.
After Finely’s pass was tipped through the air, Wallace bobbled it for a second, then secured it in his hands and took off for his third interception against the Wolfpack in as many years. He zigged and zagged his way downfield for a 46-yard return, which set Clemson up on the 4-yard line for what ultimately culminated with a last-second field goal at the half to put the Tigers up 24-0.
Clemson never looked back, the defense dominated the Wolfpack all day and Wallace’s statement was made.
Clemson's defense has been lauded since spring, with one exception. The secondary was identified as the weakest link, and has had to answer questions about depth and consistency almost weekly now.
But Saturday, Clemson’s secondary came to hang, too, and Wallace wants opponents to know that — particularly given that Clemson plays the ACC's No. 2 passing quarterback (based on yards per game) in Florida State's Deondre Francois this weekend. Francois is right on Finley's heels and even has more total passing yards for the season.
"I continue to say that. If you feel like we have a weak back seven? Throw it at us," Wallace said. "We are playmakers. All of us."
For Wallace in particular, part of what has given him the confidence to make such challenges lies in his preparation as a third-year player in Venables' system.
As of late, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has noticed that after practice, Wallace can be spotted spending time with Clemson's wide receivers working on drills to improve his catching skills. He also practices fielding punts on a daily basis even though he is not even on the depth chart for punt returns.
"I liked it," Scott said of Wallace's pick. "I might have to give him a 'Wide Receiver U' shirt after that catch."
As the Tigers march into Tallahassee this weekend, Clemson is expected to have no problems with an uncharacteristically struggling Florida State team, but if Wallace is right and the Tigers can cap back-to-back strong performances in the secondary against two of the ACC's best quarterbacks, he just might be onto something.
Veanbles, who doesn't dish out praise freely, can see the progress.
"We talked and really stressed with our guys (against N.C. State) and talked about you have to make plays on the ball in tight situations," he said. "This was a game against a quality opponent from a timing standpoint and a precision standpoint, where our guys really showed up and played very aggressive and sure of themselves."
Should that continue, maybe then, the criticism would die down.
But in the meantime, Wallace doesn't mind. It gives him something to talk about.
Clemson-Louisville kickoff announced
Clemson hosts Louisville on Nov. 3 at Death Valley, a game that will start at noon, the ACC announced Monday. It will air on ABC.
The Tigers, 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC will be a heavy favorite against the Cardinals, who are 2-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
Christian Wilkins still wants to be QB
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins still hasn't gotten over Dabo Swinney not taking him up on his offer to become one of Clemson's quarterbacks now that Kelly Bryant has been gone for almost a month. The practical jokester is still in his coach's ear.
"I stick true to what I said. I think I definitely should be part of the conversation. I've been working on taking snaps and everything, too, so just when my number's called, I'm ready," he said. "Working on throws after practice, just getting and putting extra time in. I'm sticking true to what I said. I can definitely get the job done and play a little quarterback.
"I know the one I have to win over is Miss Kathleen, is his wife. She'll get on him."