CLEMSON — Brent Venables knows this time of year means emotions are ramped up when it comes to Clemson's and South Carolina's fan bases.
It's rivalry week, and as Venables knows all too well by now, there is no shortage of bad blood. From Little League games to grocery stores, the citizens of South Carolina are on one side or the other.
"There's real hatred with this rivalry. It means so much to so many people," Clemson's defensive coordinator said. "It's pretty vile. Makes it fun."
Indeed, this week tends to carry more weight than others. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney referred to the rivalry game as a "season of its own" earlier this week.
But Venables, whose reputation lies largely in his preparation, also knows how to keep his players from getting caught up in the hoopla.
His job this week is to prepare as if Clemson was playing any other team on any other Saturday, and that plays perfectly into his always-intense persona.
That means he is laser-focused on South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley and a supporting cast on offense that Venables believes has hit its stride in the last month.
Clemson is favored by 25-plus points, but when USC visits Death Valley on Saturday, Bentley will certainly have a few tricks up his sleeve under first-year offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon.
"I see a guy that's got a real talented arm. He can make all the throws. He's got some moxie to him. I think he's a winner. He's won his whole life," Venables said. "He's a confident guy and he's got really, really good players around him. I don't know if there are differences (in his play now versus a year ago) or not. I don't know what the numbers say they were from a year ago.
"But that's kind of what I see with Jake."
Bentley's stats aren't necessarily eye-popping, but he is the third best quarterback in the SEC East when it comes to passing yards.
In the last four games alone, Bentley has thrown nine touchdown passes against two interceptions. He enters the Clemson game having thrown for 2,244 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine picks on the year.
"He doesn't have a lot of flaws," said Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith.
Bentley is expected to have wide receivers Debo Samuel and Shi Smith in his arsenal — two of the Gamecocks' top three receivers who did not play in this matchup a season ago in Columbia because of injuries.
"They're a very tempo bunch. The temp for a lot of defenses, the tempo is a way to slow a defense down and keep the bunch in a very vanilla defense," Clemson's Shaq Smith said. "So that's probably going to be the biggest thing we have to focus on this week is handling that tempo and being ready for that."
Venables credited the Gamecocks for becoming a team that is now "making the layups" and doing the little things right, which can make all the difference for an offense to start clicking.
"They're looking like they have a lot of cohesion and understanding of who they want to be and sometimes that takes a little bit of time to develop that identity on both sides of the ball," Venables said. "We know how that is on our side ... just guys around him playing like they need to play."
Hunter Renfrow update
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's status for Saturday's game is unclear at this point. He left the Duke game Saturday in the second quarter after landing face first while making a diving catch.
He needed assistance to walk off the field and did not return. Clemson has been somewhat vague as to whether Renfrow sustained a concussion.
"I know he’s being looked at and being monitored and he’ll get over here, we’ll kind of check him out, kind of see how he progresses through that," co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. "Outside of that, that’s really all that I can say."