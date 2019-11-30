COLUMBIA – Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead third-ranked Clemson past South Carolina, 38-3, Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 80,580 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Tigers (12-0) have the nation’s longest active winning streak at 27 games and have six in a row against their in-state rival. Clemson’s six-game winning streak is the longest in the 117-game series, which began in 1896 and the Tigers lead 71-42-4.
The Tigers head into next Saturday night’s ACC Championship game against Virginia in Charlotte as a heavy favorites to capture their fifth straight league title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Without leading wide receiver Bryan Edwards, who underwent knee surgery just 10 days ago, the Gamecocks offense was anemic at best, and predictable, throughout the game. South Carolina managed just 1?? yards of total offense. It was the 12th consecutive game this season that Tigers defense has kept its opponent under 300 yards of total offense.
The Gamecocks, who will not go to a bowl for the first time since 2015, finished the season at 4-8.
Lawrence, who gained 66 yards on the ground, had almost as many rushing yards than the entire Gamecocks team, which finished with 69 yards. Lawrence completed 26 of 36 passes on the afternoon.
The Tigers took the opening kickoff and drove the ball 64 yards down to the Gamecocks 1-yard line. Four times the Tigers called on Etienne to finish off the drive from a yard out and four times the Gamecocks held the Jennings, La., native out of the end zone, turning ball over on downs.
South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski then threw for a 21-yard gain out of his own end on the Gamecocks first play from scrimmage.
And that was about as good as it got for South Carolina the rest of the day. Two plays later, Derion Kendrick intercepted a Hilinski pass. Four plays after that, Lawrence found Tee Higgins for the first of his two TD receptions in the corner of the end zone.
After a three-and-out series for the Gamecocks, the Tigers pushed their advantage to 14-0 on Lawrence’s 65-yard bomb to Higgins, who had easily beaten Gamecocks defensive back J.T. Ibe down the middle of the field.
South Carolina got its only points of the game when former Wando High School standout Parker White capped a 76-yard 15-play drive with a 49-yard field goal.
Justyn Ross’s 16-yard TD pass pushed the Tigers lead to 21-3 with 3:03 left in the second quarter and B.T. Potter kicked a 46-yard field goal on the final play of the half as Clemson took a 24-3 lead going into the locker room.
Etienne, who finished with 51 rushing yards, scored twice in the second half for the final margin of victory.
Hilinski completed 16 of 27 yards for 105 yards.