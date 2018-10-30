CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney had no set plans to make sure he was going to DVR the first installment of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening, nor did he plan on finding a way he could rush his football team off of the practice field in order to have some sort of watch party to see where Clemson landed. Instead, it was a normal evening: the Tigers were eating dinner and the children of Clemson staff members had come to the football facility for Halloween Trick-Or-treating. The rankings were announced, Clemson came in at No. 2 as expected and that was that.
"It just doesn't matter," Swinney said of the initial rankings. "It just doesn't matter."
The Clemson football coach has a point.
Tuesday's installment of the inaugural 2018 rankings were more about fanfare and excitement for the Playoff than anything else, but the Tigers are happy to be part of that conversation. As expected, perennial-powerhouse Alabama is the committee's No. 1 team right now, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Notre Dame. If the season were to end today, that would mean Clemson would play the SEC Tigers in a semifinal matchup while the Crimson Tide would play the Fighting Irish with the potential of Swinney and Alabama coach Nick Saban squaring off for the fourth straight year in the Playoff should they each win their semi-final first.
The rankings, updated each week by the selection committee, will be released between now and the time the Playoff matchups are officially set in December after conference championships. That means the Tigers still have four more regular season games and likely an ACC Championship matchup to tend to first.
"As coach Swinney says, it doesn't really matter at this point. What matters is at the end of December where we're ranked," said fifth-year running back Adam Choice. "Of course it would be good to know we're possibly in the top 4 (now) and it would give us something to keep working for, but at the end of the day, we know this ranking doesn't matter. We're hoping to be there in December."
Swinney has been here before. Since the Playoff's inception in 2014, Clemson has been in the top-four mix every season except for that initial 2014 season. The Tigers have made the playoff every year since 2015, having competed in two national championships against Alabama with one victory. ESPN's metrics predicted Tuesday night that Clemson has a 94 percent chance of making the Playoff, which is currently the highest probability of any team in the nation. Swinney fully expected to be in the top four Tuesday night, but repeated multiple times nothing is guaranteed until the final rankings roll around.
"I don't need to see a show to see that we're one of the teams that has a real shot. We've earned that," he said. "Before the year, I said I think we're one of the 12 or 15 teams that really have a shot and that's where we want to be every year. We just want to be a team that has a chance."
Rounding out the top 10 of the Playoff rankings were No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 Georgia, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Washington State, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Ohio State. Ohio State and Georgia are both one-loss teams with Playoff experience that are in must-win situations the rest of the year to fight back into the top four.
At this point, the two teams with the clearest paths are indeed Alabama and Clemson. Clemson has three ranked wins (Texas A&M, N.C. State, Syracuse) by the Playoff's assessment with the potential for two more (Boston College, Virginia) to come. Swinney is fully aware of what his alma mater is up to every week as this potential rematch seems like it's only getting closer and closer to coming to fruition once again.
"Oh I keep an eye on everybody because I vote in the (USA Today Coaches) Poll every week. I really do," Swinney said. "Sometimes I call in at 3 in the morning. I’m sure that guy that takes that phone call is is like ‘Man, there’s coach Swinney again. But I actually call in and I actually vote so I try to keep up with everybody. I try to do a good job of that. If I am going to put my name on it, I try to be informed."
“Alabama is pretty easy to keep up with ... that’s easy.”
Clemson injury update
Swinney said Clemson freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross tweaked his hamstring in practice last week and was "gimpy" heading into the Florida State game, but was still able to play. Swinney said Ross looked good in practice Monday night. Clemson also got starting center Justin Falcinelli back in practice this week following his time in concussion protocol last week. He missed the Florida State game. He was slated to be in a green jersey early this week reserved for non-contact players.