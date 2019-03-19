CLEMSON - Logan Davidson and Jordan Greene each homered and combined to drive in seven runs as No. 25 Clemson crushed College of Charleston 13-1 in baseball Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Clemson (15-5) scored five runs in the first inning, highlighted by Davidson's two-run blast, his seventh of the season.
The Tigers continued their offensive onslaught against the Cougars (13-7) as Greene hit a three-run homer, his third of the season, in the third inning.
College of Charleston trailed 0-0 before scoring its lone run in the sixth on a two-out error.
Matt Cooper had a two-run double in a four-run eighth to close out the scoring. Greene was 1 for 2 with four RBIs for Clemson, while Davidson was 1 for 3 with two walks, three runs scored and three RBIs. Kyle Wilkie was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
In his first appearance since March 1 due to injury, Brooks Crawford (1-1) earned the win in a scheduled short start. He allowed four hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout in 41/3 innings. Sheldon Reed, Luke Sommerfeld and Andrew Coker closed out the game with one unearned run over the final 42/3 innings.
Cougars starter Steven Cook (3-2) recorded only one out in the first inning, allowing five runs on four hits and a walk. Kris Kuhn allowed four runs in five innings of relief, but only one run was earned. Trey Fields tossed 12/3 scoreless innings. Dupree Hart was 2 for 4 with a double, two stolen bases and a run scored for College of Charleston, which had just six hits.
The midweek series concludes Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Segra Park in Columbia.
No. 24 South Carolina 12, Furman 7
GREENVILLE - TJ Hopkins homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs and Brady Allen drove in four as South Carolina defeated Furman at Fluor Field.
The Gamecocks (15-6) took advantage of three errors to score seven unearned runs.
After Furman (5-13) took a 1-0 lead in the third on an RBI triple from Jabari Richards, the Gamecocks took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth, highlighted by Hopkins' RBI double and Luke Berryhill's RBI single.
Hopkins, a former Summerville High School star, hit a two-run homer in the fifth to make it 7-1. His second homer, his eighth of the season, was a solo shot in the seventh inning.
With South Carolina up 12-3, Furman scored four times in the ninth, but with the bases loaded, Cam Tringali induced a flyout to end the game.
Dylan Harley (1-1) earned the win in relief, pitching 32/3 innings and striking out four while allowing four hits and a run. Daniel Lloyd started for the Gamecocks, striking out two and allowing a hit and run in 21/3 innings.
Hopkins finished 3 for 4 with three runs scored for USC with the second career two-home run game. His first was March 7, 2017 against The Citadel. Allen was 2 for 4 and Jacob Olson 2 for 5.
USC starts a three-game series at Tennessee on Friday.
Georgia Southern 6, The Citadel 2
The Citadel outhit Georgia Southern 10-7 but went just 1 for 16 with runners on base in a loss at Riley Park.
The Eagles (10-9) scored a run in the fourth, two each in the fifth and sixth, and another in the seventh before the Bulldogs (7-13) finally broke through for two runs in the eighth after Tyler Corbitt doubled and scored on Ben Peden's two-run home run, his third of the season.
Jordan Flanders (0-3) turned in a strong start as he allowed just one run on four hits over four innings.
Tyler Owens (2-0) picked up the win for the Eagles, allowing two runs on eight hits and seven strikeouts over seven-plus innings.
Corbitt finished 3 for 5 with three doubles, while Jeffery Brown was 3 for 5 with two stolen bases.
Charleston Southern 7, Savannah State 6 (12)
SAVANNAH - Josh Litchfield's RBI single with two outs in the 12th inning helped cap Charleston Southern's comeback victory over Savannah State.
The Buccaneers (7-15) trailed 6-3 in the ninth before Reid Hardwick's two-run double capped a three-run rally to send the game to extra innings.
Hardwick finished 3 for 6 with two doubles and three RBIs, Kyle Horton was 4 for 6 with a walk, Dante Blakeney was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, Litchfield was 2 for 6 with a walk and Sam Trend-Beacom was 2 for 5 with a double and a walk.
Reliever RJ Petit picked up the win for CSU, going two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two. Starter Logan Adams gave up six runs on five hits and three walks in 22/3 innings while striking out three. Seth Owens went 61/3 scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven while gving up just two hits and three walks. Jordan Bridges struck out two in a scoreless inning.