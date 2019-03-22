BRIGHTON, MASS. - Freshman right-hander Davis Sharpe tossed seven scoreless innings to lead No. 25 Clemson to an 8-1 victory over Boston College at Harrington Athletics Village on Friday. The Tigers (17-5, 5-2 ACC) took a 1-0 lead in the series over the Eagles (11-10, 2-5).
Sharpe (3-1) pitched masterfully, allowing just three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Eagles starter Dan Metzdorf (2-2) suffered the loss as he yielded seven hits, seven runs and three walks with six strikeouts in 71/3 innings.
Singles by Kyle Wilkie and Bryar Hawkins, along with a run-scoring double by Bo Majkowski to start the second inning, set up James Parker's two-out, two-run double. The Tigers stole a run in the fifth inning on a double steal by Sam Hall and Logan Davidson, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
Clemson added four runs in the eighth inning on run-scoring singles by Bryce Teodosio and Jordan Greene, along with two bases-loaded walks.
Each of Clemson's nine offensive starters had one hit to account for its nine hits in the game. The Tigers, who upped their winning streak over the Eagles to 11 dating to 2015, upped their school-record winning streak in ACC road games to 12 dating to 2018.
The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.
Tennessee 15, No. 24 South Carolina 5
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - South Carolina allowed a season-high 17 hits and left 10 men on base in a loss to Tennessee at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Tennessee never trailed after putting up three runs in the first on four hits.
South Carolina (15-7, 0-4 Southeastern Conference) came back in the second with a leadoff home run from Jacob Olson, his SEC-leading ninth of the season. Tennessee then scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the second to go up 5-1.
Freshman Brady Allen opened the third with Carolina's 41st home run of the season, a solo shot to left. The Gamecocks then used some two-out magic as Noah Campbell doubled, moved to third on a fielding error and scored on a wild pitch.
But Tennessee (19-4, 1-3) took an 8-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth, highlighted by a Soularie RBI double.
George Callil drove in a run in the top of the sixth, but the Vols responded with four runs in the sixth, two in the seventh and a single run in the eighth. Ian Jenkins ended the scoring with a solo home run to straightaway center in the top of the ninth.
Wesley Sweatt was tagged with the loss, allowing 10 hits and six earned runs in 31/3 innings. Olson and Joel Brewer had two hits apiece to lead Carolina's offense.
The teams meet again Saturdayat 6 p.m. from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
College of Charleston 3, Elon 1
MOUNT PLEASANT - Dupree Hart walked three times and stole three bases, and Griffin McLarty and Nathan Ocker combined for 11 strikeouts to lift College of Charleston to a come-from-behind win over Elon in both teams' Colonial Athletic Association opener at Patriots Point.
College of Charleston (14-8, 1-0 CAA) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cougars were held hitless until the seventh inning, but scored once in the seventh and twice in the eighth. Charleston held Elon (11-11, 0-1) to one run on six hits.
Hart tied his career-high with three walks and three stolen bases to pace the offense. With the effort, the senior second baseman moved into fourth all-time at C of C in walks (112) and a tie for eighth in stolen bases (54). Danny Wondrackcollected an eighth-inning RBI single, while Chaz Davey and Ari Sechopoulos each added a hit. Luke Manzo drove in a run with a fielder's choice.
McLarty went seven strong innings in his six start of the season, allowing one run on four hits and striking out nine in a no-decision. Ocker tossed the final two innings, working out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and striking out two to earn his third win of the season.
The teams play again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Patriots Point.
VMI 9, The Citadel 5
VMI took advantage of six walks in the final three innings to score five times and get past The Citadel at Riley Park in the Southern Conference opener for both teams.
After trailing 4-0, the Bulldogs (7-15, 0-1 SoCon) cut the lead to one with a three-run fifth inning on an RBI double by Tilo Skole, a sacrifice fly by Lane Botkin and an RBI single by J.D. Davis.
But VMI (5-16, 1-0) pulled away in the late innings with a run in the seventh and two each in the eighth and ninth.
The Citadel scored twice in the eighth on an RBI single by Ryan McCarthy to score Jeffery Brown, while Tyler Corbitt scored when the throw to the infield got away.
Jordan Merritt (2-4) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits and six strikeouts over six innings. McCarthy finished 2 for 4.
Radford 6, Charleston Southern 5 (11)
What started as a pitcher’s duel turned into teams trading blow-for-blow before Radford escaped Charleston Southern in 11 innings at CSU Ballpark.
CSU and Radford each tossed five scoreless innings before both offenses collected their first hits of the night and scored six combined runs – three for both in each half of the sixth.
Radford (8-13, 2-2 Big South) scored its first two runs on a one-out Spencer Horwitz two-run homer then added another on J.D. Mundy’s solo longball. CSU responded though with three runs on two errors and their first two hits. CSU (8-16, 0-4) scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error for a 3-1 deficit before Blakeney cracked the hit column and drove in two for a 3-3 tie after six innings.
The Highlanders hit a third home run off Jaret Bennett, the final one off the bat of Matt Roth for a 5-3 lead through the top of the seventh. CSU had another answer as sophomore shortstop Josh Asbill launched his first career home run to tie the score at 5.
Radford’s Cameron Fritz and CSU’s Tyler Weekley matched zeros down the stretch with Fritz tossing four scoreless frames and striking out eight for the win, while Weekley took the hard-luck loss, tossing 42/3 innings of relief, allowing just the one earned run in the 11th inning.
Jason Miller was 3 for 5 for the Buccaneers.
CSU and Radford continue their weekend series at 4 p.m. Saturday at CSU Ballpark.
No. 19 Coastal Carolina 4, Troy 2
CONWAY - Jake Wright and Zach Biermann homered to back Zach McCambley as Coastal Carolina edged Troy at Springs Brooks Stadium.
McCambley (4-0) went five scoreless innings, striking out 10 while allowing three hits and three walks. Alaska Abney went 2/3 of an inning to earn his third save.
Wright finished 3 for 4 with a triple, while Biermann drove in two runs. Kieton Rivers and Scott McKeon added two hits each.
The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Saturday.
