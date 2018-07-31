CLEMSON — There was no hesitation in Dabo Swinney's voice, no confusion in his answer, no wishy-washy nature in his delivery.
Clemson's head football coach was holding court at the Tigers' annual Media Day several weeks ago in a quaint dining room at The Reserve at Lake Keowee when he was asked if he would consider a dual-quarterback system. The question pertained specifically to Clemson senior incumbent quarterback Kelly Bryant and freshman sensation Trevor Lawrence.
Would Clemson consider splitting QB duties in 2018?
"Oh yeah, absolutely if we need to," Swinney said. "I don't think there's anything wrong with that, but it just hasn't been the case for us to where we've been able to have that. We've always had somebody separate but that doesn't mean it can't be that way, because who knows? We'll see what happens."
Therein lies the challenge.
Indeed, Clemson appears to be open to a two-quarterback system with Bryant and Lawrence, and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter backed that up, confirming that Clemson has "definitely" had those conversations. But as Swinney mentioned, this is uncharted territory for him as a head coach.
Never has Swinney, who took over the program on a full-time basis in 2009, had a season that ended with two quarterbacks sharing equal — or even comparable — reps. Sometimes that was a product of circumstance: injuries ran their course. Often times it was because one quarterback simply beat another out.
Consider the data:
In 2009, Swinney's first year on the job, Kyle Parker threw 369 passes. His injury-riddled backup, Willy Korn, threw 17.
In 2010, Parker attempted 341 passes. Tajh Boyd attempted 63.
When Boyd took over in 2011, he attempted 499 to Cole Stoudt's 21, then that lopsided pattern continued until Boyd's time with the program concluded after 2013.
When 2014 arrived, that particular season was the closest Swinney has ever had to a dual system, though in mid-September of that year, Clemson made it clear the job belonged to Deshaun Watson.
The freshman Watson, who was injured off and on, attempted 137 passes to the senior Stoudt's 302 in 2014, but when Watson was healthy, he was the unquestionable starter after Clemson made the switch. The two-time Heisman Trophy finalist ran away with the quarterback job after that season, kept a guaranteed lock on it all the way up until the day he left the program and handed the reins over to Bryant in 2017, who won the job outright. Bryant attempted 357 more passes in 2017 than No. 2 quarterback, Zerrick Cooper, did.
The numbers speak for themselves. The dual system is an unfamiliar concept at Clemson.
"We'll see how it all plays out, but I'm not opposed to it,” Swinney said. “I've seen people be very successful playing (multiple) quarterbacks."
The quarterback scenario will begin to take shape starting Friday, the first day of fall camp. Swinney has made it clear Bryant will play, but in what capacity is still murky.
"That’s what this next preseason is about,” Streeter said. “There are 29 or 30 practices that we get that are going to say a lot."