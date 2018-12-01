CHARLOTTE — It was going to take an upset of epic proportions for Pittsburgh's 7-5 football team to march into Charlotte and stop Clemson from winning its fourth straight ACC Championship and in turn, its fourth straight College Football Playoff berth.
The Panthers were going to need a miracle on the weekend of the 10-year anniversary of head coach Dabo Swinney's hiring — and a way to stop Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne.
They got neither.
Instead, Clemson's senior class was hoisting its fourth ACC Championship trophy in as many years thanks to a 42-10 victory. Etienne, the ACC's Player of the Year, was standing on the stage thanking his offensive line for helping make him the game's Most Valuable Player after a 12-carry, 156-yard, two-touchdown performance. The Panthers threw for just eight yards the entire night.
With the win, the Tigers, as expected, are now bound for another CFP appearance as almost certainly the No. 2 seed and will learn of their bowl destination and opponent at noon Sunday on ESPN.
Clemson is the first team in the ACC's 66-season history to to win four consecutive outright ACC titles, the Tigers are the first Power 5 team to win four straight conference titles since Florida did it in the 1990s and the senior class now has an ACC-record 53 wins to its name.
Now it's on to the next step — one Clemson is very familiar with these days.
"It's special ... it's been a historic year. These guys have done things all year that had never been done or hadn't been done in forever," Swinney said immediately after the game. "(The game was) gritty. It was sloppy. Had to kind of grind it out. Had some crazy plays, but I'm really proud of those guys."
What went right
- By scoring just 13 seconds into the game on a 75-yard Etienne run, Clemson took its initiative to start fast to a whole new level and demoralized Pittsburgh immediately. When Etienne is clicking and running as viciously as he does, he becomes essentially unstoppable and perhaps Clemson's greatest weapon. Clemson coaches have encouraged him to be more patient behind his blocks and not try too hard to always be a hero. Saturday, Etienne was incredibly efficient, averaging 13 yards per carry.
"Really proud of Travis," Swinney said. "He's had a heck of a year."
- Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has said all season that although linebacker Isaiah Simmons continues to be a work in progress, he essentially has a limitless ceiling once he figures out the ins and outs of playing linebacker on an everyday basis. That is in large part thanks to Simmons' speed. Simmons, who was a safety prior to this season, showed up big for the Tigers early when he forced a fumble that defensive tackle Christian Wilkins scooped up and returned for 18 yards in the first quarter. That put Clemson on the 3-yard line, which allowed the Tigers to hand the ball off to Etienne and let him do his thing for the second touchdown of the night.
- After a sluggish end to the first quarter and beginning to the second, Clemson put the pieces together before halftime. A.J. Terrell, one of Clemson's most productive members of the secondary, picked off Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett with about 30 seconds remaining in the half, which set up freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to hit Tee Higgins for another score heading into the break with some momentum.
- Clemson was efficient with its scoring drives: three touchdowns came on the first play of drives and two of those one-play scores came in five seconds of time or less.
- Clemson perfectly executed a flea flicker on the final play of the third quarter that resulted in a 38-yard pass from Lawrence to flashy freshman receiver Justyn Ross. It was yet another glimpse of Lawrence playing beyond his years and it put the Tigers on the 2-yard line to open the fourth quarter. Moments later, running back Adam Choice punched in the score.
What went wrong
- Despite the fast start, Clemson noticeably tapered off late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter — struggling on both sides of the ball. Facing fourth down on the Pittsburgh 19 with about six minutes left in the first quarter, Clemson decided to go for it instead of kick the field goal. Lawrence couldn't hit freshman receiver Derion Kendrick and the Panthers took over on downs. Additionally, the Tigers went three and out on their next two possessions.
- Defensively, Clemson allowed a 26-yard run midway through the second quarter to splashy running back Qadree Ollison, who moments later scored on a 1-yard run to cut Clemson's lead to 14-10.
- Swinney has said several times this season he wants his team to be largely defined by what it does on special teams, but reality says Clemson is going to have to figure out its punting issues. The Tigers need more from redshirt sophomore Will Spiers. Spiers had an ugly 15-yard punt in the first quarter that had him on the receiving end of an earful from Swinney.
- The Tigers' struggles on third down returned. Converting two of seven third downs in the first half is not going to get it done in the College Football Playoff and converting four of 12 on the night won't either.
Turning point
When Clemson scored after Terrell's interception just before halftime, it was all the momentum the Tigers needed to seal the deal.
Looking ahead
Clemson learns of its College Football Playoff destination Sunday at noon.